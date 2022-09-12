AP News Summary at 10:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is claiming Monday that it took several more villages, pushing Russian troops right back to the northeastern border. That's part of a lightning counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw troops from some areas in recent days. After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, Kyiv’s sudden momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked outrage in Russia and even some rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war. It was not yet clear if Ukraine’s latest blitz could signal a turning point in the war. Some analysts suggested it might be while also cautioning there would likely be months more fighting. Momentum has switched back and forth before.

Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin

The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princes Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind the hearse as the procession moves slowly toward St. Giles’ Cathedral. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so that members of the public can pay their respects.

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III and his three siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin in a solemn procession along the Royal Mile in the historic heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. A military bagpiper played the national anthem as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse and placed in a hearse. The king, dressed in an army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse rolled to St. Giles’ Cathedral. The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks to validate using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta's close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many GOP voters as the core of metro Atlanta. Reliance on those voters shapes the party. In a state where whites are becoming the minority, north Georgia is overwhelmingly white. While Democrats attack and Republicans fret over abortion restrictions and loose gun laws in the suburbs, there’s little public wavering in the mountains. That's challenging Democrats, who look for votes in the region even if they’re not going to win locally.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Spain, France kick off anniversary celebration of Picasso

MADRID (AP) — Against the backdrop of Picasso´s iconic anti-war painting, “Guernica,” the culture ministers of France and Spain have gathered in Madrid to kick off a year of commemorative acts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of the Spanish artist who revolutionized the world of art. In “Picasso Celebration,” France and Spain will organize more than 40 exhibitions, conferences and other events in museums in Madrid, Paris, Barcelona, Malaga and others in Europe and North America over the next 12 months. Picasso was born October 25, 1881, in Málaga, Spain and died in Mougins, France, on April 8, 1973.

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event. That description doesn't apply to several of the top nominated shows. Among the best drama contenders at Monday night's ceremony are the violently dystopian “Squid Game” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a dark turn last season. But after several pandemic-affected awards seasons, Emmy producers say the night will be big and festive. Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” fame says he wants a celebratory and stress-free night. The Emmys air at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and stream on Peacock.