AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EDT

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race. He now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation’s third leader just this year. Sunak will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss. She quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.

After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a “dirty bomb” attack has added another worrying dimension to the eight-month-old conflict. Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure across their country in recent weeks. The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview published Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday.

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press interviewed about a dozen migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. and agreed to share documents they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico. The AP found that most had no idea where they were going, nor did the people at the addresses listed. Customs and Border Protection didn't respond to questions about the matter. But snafus suggest a pattern of Border Patrol agents sending migrants without friends or family in the U.S. to offices that get no notice. The places often don’t have space to house migrants. Because those addresses appear on the migrants’ paperwork, important notices could be sent there.

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan's mental health needs.

One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden's mission to connect

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has never been at his best in big events, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories meandering. The end of a Biden speech is often the beginning of his favorite part of the event — the rope line, in the parlance of political operatives. He whirls around, scans the crowd and zeroes in on his first target for a one-on-one connection. It might be a small businessman who gets invited to Zoom with the president. It might be a small child that the president slips a few dollars for ice cream. It might be someone who stutters — they come in for special attention from the president.

Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

Scientists use old fashioned detective work to figure out that humans are responsible for climate change. They eliminate other suspects such as the sun or volcanoes. They also find the specific chemical fingerprint of fossil fuel burning in the air. Toss in some complicated chemistry, physics and even math, along with some sophisticated computer simulations. All those ways make scientists as confident in climate change being human caused as they are in smoking being dangerous.

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.

New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.