AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EDT

Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian rocket and artillery strikes have hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, as fears persist that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each of them about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the plant. Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, the governor said. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets.

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He could see no other way of making sense of the horrors he witnessed in Mariupol. The port city endured some of the worst horrors of the war and became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions in the week after a federal judge lifted an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling was the catalyst their party needed to reinvigorate its political prospects in what would have likely been a losing year. Republicans in the state legislature are just five seats shy of the supermajority they need to nullify the Democratic governor’s veto on future restrictions. In a swing state like North Carolina, outrage and uncertainty over diminishing abortion access could generate enough political power for Democrats to hold their ground in November.

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — There's a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. The program is one way the Army is hoping to fill the ranks as it struggles with recruiting efforts that are expected to fall dramatically short of the goals this year. According to estimates, just 23% of young people age 17 to 24 are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve without receiving some type of waiver. Moral behavior issues include drug use, gang ties or a criminal record. It's the military's academic and physical fitness requirements that the prep course will address.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. The country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported Sunday the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year — in mid- June — reached 1,033 people after new fatalities were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh provinces.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A recent power struggle at a New Hampshire ski area illustrates the growing influence of a 20-year-old political experiment that promotes a mass migration of 20,000 libertarians to the state. Fewer than 6,500 have arrived so far, but they’ve made inroads everywhere from school boards to the statehouse. What that means for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, the party and the state is uncertain. But one thing is clear. Members of the Free State Project, who are known as Free Staters, are shaking things up. Sununu, a former ski resort executive who's running for fourth term, recently called for the ouster of three Republican lawmakers over their handling of a county-owned ski area. Anti-government activists want to privatize it.

Dutch police: 6 dead after truck hit community barbecue

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam has risen to six, and police say a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition. Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said the truck driver, a 46-year-old Spanish man, is suspected of causing the accident that happened early Saturday evening in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland. Boers said Sunday the driver was not under the influence of alcohol when his truck left a small rural road, careered down the bank of the dike and plowed into the village gathering. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card has sold for $12.6 million, blasting into the record books Sunday as the most expensive ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup. The escalating records are part of a growing market for sports memorabilia that has taken off as people cocooned themselves during the pandemic — one part nostalgia and one part financial opportunity.