AP News Summary at 10:18 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay under scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was a missed opportunity to get him help, put him under closer law enforcement scrutiny or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market.

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected gunman, who is white, specifically targeted a predominantly Black neighborhood. They say he shot 11 Black people and two white people at the store. Ten people died. For many Black Americans, the Buffalo shooting has stirred up the same feelings they faced after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting and other attacks.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move ends more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the capital of Stockholm. She said Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland bu that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction.”

2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed Sunday he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” In other races, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho hold primaries for governor Tuesday. In North Carolina, congressman Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary after a turbulent first term in office.

In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is hitting new hurdles both on the battleground and internationally. Europe is moving Monday to sharpen and expand its response to Russia’s invasion. The Swedish government is expected to announce its intention to seek NATO membership, and European Union officials are working to rescue proposed sanctions that would target Russian oil exports. On the ground, Ukrainian defenders are fighting desperately against attempted Russian advances and even successfully rolling back the front lines in some areas. In a small but symbolic boost for Ukrainian morale, a group of soldiers recorded triumphant video of themselves pushing right up to the Russian border in the region of Kharkiv.

Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days. More than 560,000 people are in quarantine due to the fever. Eight more deaths and nearly 393,000 newly detected fevers were reported Monday. It's not known how many were COVID-19 since North Korea likely lacks enough test kits. It’s also not clear if North Korea’s urgent messaging about the outbreak indicates a willingness to receive outside help. It has shunned vaccines from a U.N.-backed program. China and South Korea say they're willing to help but indicated North Korea hasn't requested any.

In US, states struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Major energy producing states from Alaska to Pennsylvania are reaping a windfall from soaring oil and natural gas prices, stoked by the war in Ukraine and the U.S.-led ban on Russian oil imports. The boost threatens to increase state and local governments' entrenched reliance on fossil fuels in their budgets, revenue that pays for schools, roads and policing. Officials say they realize the need to move toward cleaner energy sources that don’t contribute to climate change, but also say they will need a way to replace the tax revenue their states and communities receive from fossil fuel extraction.

States hand off when it comes to NCAA, athlete compensation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NCAA recently issued a warning that there are still rules to follow now that college athletes can make money off their fame and celebrity. It waited nearly a year to do so and it has raised speculation of a crackdown on some of the dealmakers working with college athletes. About two dozen states have laws regarding athlete compensation. The laws, however, have no enforcement mechanisms. There has been no indication so far that a state attorney general or prosecutor will go after a booster organization striking deals with athletes.

