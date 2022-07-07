AP News Summary at 10:05 p.m. EDT

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that "largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”

'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting

Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb. But now the family is envisioning a “new normal” for Cooper who was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead. Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson, explained during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday that he already has undergone several surgeries, and is on a ventilator at the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, his spine severed and his condition critical. Luke and the boy’s mother, Keely Roberts, who is the superintendent of the 2,300-student Zion Elementary School District, also were hurt but not as seriously.

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic are asking the state Supreme Court to block a law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is at the center of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights nationwide. As of Thursday, Mississippi bans most abortions. The clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday. In arguments filed Thursday, clinic attorneys said the Mississippi Constitution has a right to privacy that includes abortion. Also Thursday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit seeking to block a law that will abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Biden trip promotes budding Arab-Israeli security ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once-unthinkable coordination between Israeli and Arab militaries is coming into greater focus as Joe Biden heads into his first Middle East trip as president. The budding Arab-Israeli security alliance is heightening debates over whether the U.S.-backed initiative between former enemies strengthens regional defenses against Iran or risks plunging the region into greater war. The Israeli-Arab security overtures have multiplied since the 2020 Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations. Biden defends his meeting next week with Saudi rulers he had once shunned by saying he is going in part at Israel’s request.

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.

Spectacle in Michigan race threatens GOP's bid for governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican primary for Michigan governor is shaping up as a battle of whose personal baggage is the least disqualifying. In an otherwise favorable election year for Republicans, the spectacle surrounding the Aug. 2 contest could hobble the party’s effort to defeat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a politically consequential state., the Republican candidates include someone charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and a businessman accused in court of using racial slurs and sexually harassing employees. Another candidate acted in low-budget horror pictures and still another hawked supplements he falsely claimed treated COVID-19. Republicans say Whitmer is still vulnerable given inflation and her ties to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are low.

Nipsey Hussle's legacy inspires 3 years after his murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nipsey Hussle's shooting death remains fresh for those who revered the beloved rapper. Hussle's legacy was at the forefront of people's minds during a murder trial, which found Eric Holder Jr. guilty in the shooting death of the Grammy winner. Hussle was gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store three years ago. In the courtroom, several paid homage to Hussle’s positive influence. One of his closest friends regrets being unable to protect Hussle. A witness battles with ongoing nightmares as if Hussle’s fatal shooting happened yesterday. Some within the hip-hop community still look to Hussle's rap lyrics for teachable moments.