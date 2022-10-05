AP News Summary at 10:06 a.m. EDT

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia. His move finalizes an annexation carried out in violation of international law. In a defiant move, the Kremlin on Wednesday held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and Western leaders rejected as a sham preceded the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia. However, Russia's military is struggling to control the illegally absorbed areas.

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour Wednesday afternoon of Fort Myers, Florida. Biden plans to meet with residents and small business owners, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together" that can be used to design better medicines. They were cited for their work on click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which are used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose. Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

'So many children dying': Somalia drought brings famine near

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember. More than 1 million have fled. A rare famine declaration could be made within weeks. Climate change and fallout from the war in Ukraine are in part to blame. Thousands of people have died, many of them children. The Associated Press visited displacement camps where many people had received little to no food aid. Several gave rare accounts of living under the control of the al-Shabab extremist group that has prevented most aid from coming in and many people from leaving. The drought has astonished herders and farmers by lasting four failed rainy seasons, starting two years ago. The fifth is underway and likely will fail too.

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed buying the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. That brings the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday.

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — A dramatic family fight has clouded the GOP’s hopes in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate contest. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is drawing criticism from his own son as Walker denies a report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. But as the midterm campaign speeds into its final full month, leading Republicans believe the Senate majority remains firmly within their reach. Democratic strategists privately concede that their party's own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges. Democrats have no margin for error as they confront the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and President Joe Biden’s weak standing.

OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. Higher prices would help OPEC+ member Russia, which will likely to have to lower prices to find new customers after a European ban goes into effect. A cut could mean higher pump prices for U.S. drivers. Gasoline prices have fallen from record highs this summer but have started to tick back up.

'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow

"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. But “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety, and some worry they encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. Major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year. In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste.

Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas baseball fan Cory Youmans made the catch of a lifetime, snagging the ball that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run. Youmans caught the prized souvenir on the fly Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Youmans, who works in the financial world, said he hasn't decided what he'll do with ball. Youmans was at the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers when Judge led off with a home run. Soon after a local TV station posted a brief interview with the lucky fan, Bri Amaranthus tweeted: “THIS IS MY HUSBAND.” Amaranthus works in local media and is an alum of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”