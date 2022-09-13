AP News Summary at 10:31 a.m. EDT

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces. They're pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz in the northeast after months of little discernible movement could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant Tuesday. They released footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned charred tanks. Momentum has switched back and forth before, but rarely with such a big and sudden swing.

US inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sharply lower prices for gas and cheaper used cars slowed U.S. inflation in August for a second straight month, though many other items rose in price, indicating that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier. Though still painfully high, that was down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1% after a flat reading in July. And excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August, higher than many economists had expected and a sign of inflation’s persistence.

King cheered in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Cheering crowds have greeted King Charles III in Northern Ireland on his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, sometimes used both hands to reach out to people, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. The visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy. In Edinburgh, Scotland, thousands of people lined up through the night to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward briefly stood vigil at their mother’s flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. Trump has positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the Republican Party and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. Trump's chief fundraising vehicle, the Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Emmy Moments: A winner's joy — in song — lifts Emmy night

Sheryl Lee Ralph was already in tears on the pre-show red carpet, when presented with a video of support from a beloved aunt. But then came her victory as best supporting actress in a comedy. In the feel-good moment of the night, the 66-year-old first time winner sang the opening of an empowering song, “Endangered Species.” It was an Emmy show that rewarded previous winners in several major categories: “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” the big winners in drama and comedy, were repeat winners, as were a number of actors. Still, there were new and groundbreaking wins like that of actor Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” the first Asian to win the award.

A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch's death

LONDON (AP) — Just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, unofficial souvenirs have rolled out at royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy. One shop near Buckingham Palace says it pushed its suppliers to work overnight to get mementos ready by Saturday, just two days after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Now, people have the option to buy fridge magnets, flags, mugs and T-shirts with the queen's likeness and the dates of her 70-year reign. Some shops say items depicting the new monarch, King Charles III, are on their way. Official merchandise will take longer to arrive to approved vendors, who have suspended sales of royal souvenirs out of respect for the mourning period.

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is set to hear opening arguments about how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Waterbury, only 18 miles from Newtown, where 20 children and six educators were killed in 2012. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families say Jones caused the families emotional and psychological harm. Jones says he now believes the shooting did occur, but has cited free speech rights in saying it was a hoax. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents in a similar lawsuit over the hoax lies.

EXPLAINER: Why Twitter's former security head is testifying

Peiter Zatko, the former Twitter security chief who’s accused the company of negligence with privacy and security in a whistleblower complaint will testify before Congress on Tuesday. Zatko is well-respected in the cybersecurity space, which gives his complaints extra weight. But he has little documentary support for his claims — unlike the Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, whose complaint last year included troves of internal documents from the company now called Meta. Twitter calls Zatko’s description of events “a false narrative.” Zatko’s accusations are also playing into Elon Musk’s battle with Twitter to get out of his $44 billion bid to buy the company.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces have shelled Armenia’s territory in a large-scale attack that the Armenian prime minister said killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces unleashed an artillery barrage and drone attacks early Tuesday. Azerbaijan said its forces returned fire after Armenian troops allegedly planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties. Russia has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations and moved quickly to broker a cease-fire, but Armenia's Defense Ministry says fighting continued as Azerbaijani troops tried to advance into Armenian territory. Tuesday's attack fueled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.

In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — In Arizona, water officials are concerned, though not panicking, about getting water in the future from the Colorado River as its levels decline and the federal government talks about the need for states in the Colorado River Basin to reduce use. Tucson, Goodyear and Scottsdale are the most dependent of Arizona cities on river water delivered through the Central Arizona Project, a $4 billion, 336-mile-long canal system running from the river to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. While all these cities have backup supplies, led by groundwater, to cushion them in the short- to medium-term in the event of river water cuts, their long-term picture is more uncertain.