AP News Summary at 10:11 a.m. EDT

Missile kills dozens of evacuees at Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of people have been killed after a missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of people were waiting to board trains at the station when the missile struck. Photos showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remannts of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in the city of Kramatorsk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authoriteis say they expect to find more evidence of possible war crimes in places held by Russian troops before Moscow shifted its offensive to eastern Ukraine.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Doctors, crater disprove Ukraine hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. She has been evacuated to Russia-controlled territory now. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.

Why this week's French elections matter to the wider world

PARIS (AP) — With war singeing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will make a choice in a presidential election that will have an impact beyond the country's borders. France is not only the bloc’s second economy but the only one with veto power at the UN. It’s also continental Europe’s only country with nuclear weapons. Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right. France's role on the European and global stage makes this election — taking place in two rounds starting Sunday —- matter.

Masters Day 1: Tiger Woods returned, and order was restored

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck at Augusta National on Day 1 of the Masters, only one truly mattered. It didn’t go in the hole. It wasn’t down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really. Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods. With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal. The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hopes to transform her adopted city

BOSTON (AP) — When she was elected mayor of Boston in November, Michelle Wu transformed the image of the city’s chief executive. Now the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and 37-year-old mother of two is facing a raft of challenges, including making good on key campaign promises. Wu has also grappled with early morning protests outside her home and racist online taunts. But Wu said Boston has given her everything she cherishes in her life and she's determined to expand the definition of what leadership looks like as the city deals with a rapid wave of gentrification, including a skyrocketing cost of housing.

Weak start for stocks as market heads for a weekly loss

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday, led by more drops in chipmakers and other technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in the early going, keeping the market benchmark on track for its first weekly loss in the last four. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrials were barely in the red. Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders get accustomed to the Federal Reserve's ongoing policy pivot to fighting inflation instead of stimulating the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.71%, its highest level in three years.

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

It's opening day in Major League Baseball and a new season has brought a new look. The Cleveland team took the field for the first time as the rechristened Guardians. Some players wore patches with No. 21 to honor late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The National League moved full-time into the realm of the designated hitter. And an umpire announced a replay review decision to the crowd for the first time. The season began with a game at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year and also scored the first run.

