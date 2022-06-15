AP News Summary at 10:12 p.m. EDT

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans. The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a four-decade high of 8.6%, spreading to more areas of the economy and showing no sign of slowing.

FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

The first COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. It's the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If the FDA authorizes the shots, there's one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies work to provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders say the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons into the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, and faster, in order to survive. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

Brazil: Suspect confesses to killing pair missing in Amazon

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — A federal police investigator says a suspect has confessed to fatally shooting an Indigenous expert and a journalist in the Amazon and has taken officers to where the bodies were buried. Office Eduardo Alexandre Torres said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the prime suspect in the case had detailed what happened to the pair who went missing June 5. Torries says the suspect confessedhe used a firearm to kill Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain. Police say they recovered human remains Wednesday but they have not yet been positively identifiedy.

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes that could potentially carry a death penalty. The filing of the new charges against 18-year-old Payton Gendron on Monday coincided with a visit to Buffalo by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland met with families and laid flowers at a memorial outside the Tops Friendly Market. Investigators say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the May 14 mass shooting are laid out in online documents. Garland said “families and the survivors will be consulted” as the Justice Department weighs whether to seek capital punishment. Gendron's lawyer declined to comment.

Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The order seeks to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It also is intended to promote gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. Biden says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. Biden hosted a reception Wednesday to sign the order which featured LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.

Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya's death is fired

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say a Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired. Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said Wednesday that Christopher Schurr waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday. Schurr was a Grand Rapids officer for seven years. Police Chief Eric Winstrom recommended Schurr’s dismissal after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday. Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license. Schurr, who is white, has claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense lawyers say the officer feared for his safety.

Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. They were among 48 candidates in last Saturday's special primary for the seat left vacant following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to a special election, set for Aug. 16, in which ranked choice voting will be used. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of Young’s term, which ends in January. State elections officials were releasing additional vote counts Wednesday.

County's refusal to certify the vote hints at election chaos

ATLANTA (AP) — The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting equipment that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024. The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary, in another instance of how the false claims spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies have infected elections and threaten the democratic process. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting equipment in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. But that hasn’t stopped the false claims, particularly those about Dominion machines.

Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor says the killing of Nipsey Hussle was premeditated by a man charged with fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday that Eric R. Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33. Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged. If convicted, Holder could get life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0