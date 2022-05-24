AP News Summary at 10:33 p.m. EDT

Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom. The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement. The attack on Tuesday was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 18 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has easily dispatched with Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most consequential governor’s races. The results serve as a stinging rebuke of Trump in a race that he prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp’s refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue. But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate.

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass says foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments. McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says one of the three weapons North Korea test-launched Wednesday was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. It would be North Korea's first ICBM launch in about two months and comes after a self-imposed moratorium on test-launching long-distance weapons. North Korea’s long-range missile program is aimed at obtaining an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the mainland U.S. The launches came after President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Asia where he reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North’s growing nuclear threat. The South Korean military said the U.S. and South Korea fired two surface-to-surface missiles in response to demonstrate the allies’ striking capabilities.

US to end Russia's ability to pay international investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will close the last avenue for Russia to pay back its billions in debt to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable. The Treasury Department said in a notification Tuesday that it does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks. That window closes at midnight Wednesday. Without a legal avenue to pay its debtholders, Russia will certainly default on its bonds this summer.

Georgia primary running smoothly despite new election law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly with no reports of major problems. Tuesday's election was the first statewide test of new voting restrictions passed by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election. A record number of ballots cast during the early voting period in the three weeks before Election Day helped ease the strain at polling places. There were no reports of long lines or widespread equipment problems despite hotly contested GOP primary races for governor and U.S. Senate. Voting in Alabama and Arkansas, the other two states holding regular primaries, also appeared to be problem-free.

Cannes Film Festival, born out of war, grapples with Ukraine

CANNES, France (AP) — The war in Ukraine took a starring role on the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it has rarely been far out of frame since. The parties have continued nonstop, as has the red-carpet frenzy. But throughout the French Riviera spectacular has run a discourse about the role of cinema in wartime. Movie screens have lit up with both footage from the front lines and films with pointed meaning for the conflict. Cannes has, at times, been a platform for protest. On opening night last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged filmmakers to “demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent.”

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0