AP News Summary at 10:14 a.m. EDT

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make the national news. These are seemingly mundane disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun. Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities. They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in the hills of northern Alabama, near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.

July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop was expected in court Wednesday. Authorities are facing questions about how he was allowed to to buy several guns, despite threatening violence. Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday in the shooting that sent hundreds of marchers, parents and children fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt in and around a Chicago suburb. Investigators have yet to identify a motive. Prosecutors have promised to seek dozens more charges, and Crimo is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. His attorney said he intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.

Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears

Despite a massive government crackdown on protests of the invasion of Ukraine, some Russians persist in speaking out against the invasion. One woman in the Ural Mountains city of Perm posts signs in the entrance to her apartment block bearing anti-war sayings. But it remains dangerous. Authorities rubber-stamped legislation that outlawed the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. They have used it against anyone who spoke out publicly against the attack or talked about the atrocities Russian troops were committing in Ukraine. One Moscow printer who made posters saying “No to war” has switched to blander messages such as “Fear is not an excuse to do nothing.”

G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.

UK's Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit

LONDON (AP) — A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to stay in power after his government was rocked by the resignation of two top ministers and a slew of more junior officials. Johnson is known for his uncanny ability to wiggle out of tight spots, but a series of accusations of misdeeds have pushed him to the brink. Some of his fellow Conservative lawmakers now worry that the leader renowned for his affability could be a liability in elections. Many are also are concerned about the ability of a weakened Johnson to govern. At the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday, members on the opposition Labour Party shouted “Go! Go!’’ Members of his own Conservative Party also challenged the leader.

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future, after two of his top Cabinet ministers walked out of their jobs and a string of more junior ministers resigned following months of political chaos. Many opponents, including those within his own Conservative Party, have openly called for Johnson to go. But he has shown no sign of quitting, and it may be up to a powerful Conservative group known as the 1922 Committee to oust him before the next general election. Under current party rules, a year must pass before another formal leadership challenge can take place. But the committee has the power to change the rules to allow a fresh confidence vote sooner.

EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have voted to include natural gas and nuclear in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. The European Commission earlier this year made the controversial proposal as part of its plans for building a climate-friendly future, dividing member countries and drawing outcry from environmentalists over what they criticize as “greenwashing.” EU legislators rejected an objection to the proposal in a 328-278 vote on Wednesday. The green labeling system from the European Commission defines what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy.

South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern

EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the deaths of 21 teenagers in a nightclub tragedy is a crime and South African officials must increase steps to prevent alcohol from being illegally sold to youths. Ramaphosa spoke to more than a thousand mourners at the funeral in East London for the young people who died at a tavern nearly two weeks ago. It’s still not known what caused the deaths of the young people, one just 13 years old, whose bodies were found in the Enyobeni tavern. Officials said they were under South Africa's legal drinking age of 18. Pathologists are studying the cause of death from blood samples.

Sri Lanka's crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help to weather its worst crisis in recent memory, but it’s not the only economy that’s in serious trouble as prices of food, fuel and other staples soar, partly due to the war in Ukraine. Alarm bells are ringing for many economies, from Laos and Pakistan to Venezuela and Afghanistan. The exact causes for their woes vary, but all are suffering as food and fuel grow more costly. Most are struggling to repay debts that have piled up over many years of economic mismanagement, corruption and in some cases, war or civil strife. Here's a look at some of the economies most at risk.

Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’: In defense of episodic TV

High-end TV today is all about intricate story arcs, deep serialization, a requirement for sequential viewing and a serious attention span. That’s a lot of commitment, even for a binger. And that's what many “Star Trek” shows today are, too. So what’s a planet-of-the-week fan of the original series and its episodic aesthetic to do? The answer is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is chronicling the voyages of the USS Enterprise before Kirk became its captain. Led by Capt. Christopher Pike, the show is essentially a workplace drama in deep space. It's the intergalactic equivalent of visiting some really cool people at the office and getting varied tastes of what exactly it is that they do.