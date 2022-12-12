AP News Summary at 10:14 a.m. EST

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. That's a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide. That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. That's according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Richmond removes its last public Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond _ the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War _ has removed its last public Confederate statue. The city removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. It took just minutes to free the statue from the base Monday morning before it was moved to a bed of tires on a flatbed truck. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack. Nominations were read Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap metaverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. The 2023 broadcast will mark the award show's return after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked it off television for a year. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president has given in to protesters demands announcing in a nationally televised addressed a proposal to move up elections. The announcement from Dina Boluarte early Monday came after protests turned deadly Sunday as thousands of people took to the streets to demand her resignation. At least two deaths were reported in one community. Protesters are also demanding new general elections be schedule to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted days ago, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, a stronghold of Castillo.

Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine

BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by the war. The Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation is a state-operated community center where a group of people are trying to help those who have experienced a trauma after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, and now they are using dogs like Bice to give comfort. Some of the children witnessed how Russian soldiers invaded their hometowns and beat their relatives. Some are the sons, daughters, brothers or sisters of soldiers who are on the front lines — or were killed on them.

Stadium sensory rooms allow fans World Cup games experience

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sensory rooms located at three World Cup stadiums in Qatar provide a calm and secure environment for children and young adults with autism, learning difficulties or other sensory access requirements. Located at the stadium skyboxes, they feature soft furnishings, noise cancelling headphones and interactive tools and toys to help them cope with the loud atmosphere and allow them to alleviate anxiety and enjoy a World Cup game. The initiative is run by FIFA and the host country’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Wall Street holds steady ahead of final rate hikes for year

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding steady at the start of a busy week where central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of hikes to interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in Monday morning trading. On Wednesday, markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce a more modest increase to rates than it's been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage this week, including Europe's. Higher rates slow the economy and risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments.