AP News Summary at 10:16 a.m. EDT

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine. But the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some celebrated Saturday's explosion. But Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility. The attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70. It deals him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine.

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grief-stricken families are praying at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the toddlers slain as they napped at a day care center in Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children, were placed at three temples in the northeastern town nestled among rice paddies. Several mourners stayed at the Wat Rat Samakee temple overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young. The aunt of one victim said, "It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.” The massacre touched everyone in the small town and spread grief across the country. A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards.

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces. All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. The IAEA said plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line.

Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida. Experts are warning such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change. Almost all of the dozens of people killed by Ian in hardest hit Lee County were 50 or older, with many in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. That’s highlighted the rising dangers for those least likely to be able to flee such disasters and those most likely to be impacted by the aftermath.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers' arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting. That's fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. Officials say the number of soldiers retiring or leaving the Guard each month in the past year has exceeded those coming in, for a total annual loss of about 7,500 service members. The problem is a combination of recruiting shortfalls and an increase in the number of soldiers who are opting not to reenlist when their tour is up.

Death toll rises to 9 in blast at gas station in Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from a gas station explosion in a small village in northwest Ireland has risen to nine. Two more fatalities were confirmed on Saturday as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims. Eight people have been hospitalized after the blast and several people are unaccounted for. The blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday. Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”