AP News Summary at 10:17 a.m. EDT

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations confirms that an operation to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway. A U.N. humanitarian spokespeson told The Associated Press on Sunday that the effort to bring people out of sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done with the International Committee for the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. He called the situation “very complex” and would not give further details. Up to 1,000 civilians are believed to be hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia. They spoke in Poland on Sunday after visiting Kyiv to assess Ukraine’s needs for the next phase of the war. The members praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and said the U.S. would stand with them until they secured victory.Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Her previously unannounced visit came just days after Moscow bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — A woman has been rescued from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing. She was the sixth person pulled put alive from the building, which collapsed Friday afternoon in the inland city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident. Also arrested were three people responsible for design and construction, and five people suspected of making a false safety appraisal report for a guesthouse in the building. In photos the building appears to have pancaked between other buildings about six stories tall on the same block.

En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus

NEW YORK (AP) — As New York City forges ahead with its recovery, the pandemic is leaving lasting imprints, especially on city roadways: less room for cars and more space for people. As the COVID-19 outbreak ravaged New York City two years ago, one of the world’s most congested and bustling metropolises found itself transformed into grids of mostly deserted streets and sidewalks as businesses shuttered and virus-wary denizens shut themselves in. Now the city is drafting new rules that would allow eateries to make outdoor dining permanent, although the policy is being challenged in court. The city is also announcing plans to close off even more streets to vehicles on Sundays so pedestrians have more room to roam in warmer months.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Amazon, union face off in a rematch election in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union drive are headed for a rematch Monday. A federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers Monday in yet another election on Staten Island. A second labor win could give workers in other Amazon facilities — and at other companies — the motivation they need to launch similar efforts. It could also cement the power and influence of the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current workers that secured last month’s historic victory. But a union loss could mute some of the labor celebrations and raise questions about whether the first victory was just a fluke.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches, putting out protest messages to their governments. The holiday in France to honor workers is being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Police in Turkey moved in on Istanbul protesters. They detained 164 people trying to enter barred-off Taksim Square where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with peace an underlying theme for Italian protesters, with calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0