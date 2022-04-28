AP News Summary at 10:17 a.m. EDT

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is gathering momentum as the United Nations’ chief surveys the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday condemned the atrocities visited on towns like Bucha. Evidence of mass killings of civilians was found there after Russia’s retreated from the area in the face of stiffer than expected Ukrainian resistance. Forced to regroup after failing to take the capital, Russia switched its focus to the vital eastern industrial heartland. Ukraine’s military said several areas in the Donbas have come under intense fire in the past day.

US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of economic durability. The economy’s overall decline in the January-March quarter does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months. Most economists expect a rebound as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth. Instead, the steady spending by households and companies suggests that the economy will likely keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation. The first quarter was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods and by a sharp drop in exports.

Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that the family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and a bullet in the mail for the second time this week. Israeli media and an official familiar with the investigation say the target of the threat was the premier's 17-year-old son. In a nationwide speech marking Israel’s Holocaust memorial day, Bennett lamented the deep polarization in Israeli society. It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the threat.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is reporting earnings of $513 million for the first quarter days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk. The social media company said Thursday that revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year. San Francisco-based Twitter reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter. Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was announced earlier this week and the deal is expected to close later this year. Twitter canceled the conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be little further insight into the company’s current financial condition.

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Historic Princeville, on the banks of the Tar River in eastern North Carolina, is one hurricane away from disaster. The town, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the U.S. founded by Black Americans nearly 140 years ago, has flooded many times. Two hurricanes 17 years apart created catastrophic flooding in the town, which was built on swampy, low-lying land. The town also has endured racism, bigotry and attempts by white neighbors to erase it from existence. Now, with an ever-changing climate, the future is uncertain. Hurricanes are likely to be more intense, and melting glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, making more flooding inevitable.

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

US tries to seize yacht in Fiji. But which oligarch owns it?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A judge in Fiji is due to rule Tuesday on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea — worth some $325 million — which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia. But a vital question remains over which oligarch really owns the Amadea. Only one of the two possible candidates faces sanctions. Is the real owner Suleiman Kerimov? That’s what the U.S. claims. Or is the real owner Eduard Khudainatov? That’s what defense lawyers claim.

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has passed one of the nation’s most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. Such “pay transparency” laws are championed as giving applicants, particularly women and people of color, a better shot at fair pay. But less than three weeks before New York's law is due to take effect, the City Council is expected to vote Thursday on delaying it for five months after employers waved red flags. The law says employers with four or more workers must include a minimum and maximum salary in any job ad. Only Colorado and New York City have such requirements, although a handful of other states and cities require disclosures at a later point in the hiring process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0