AP News Summary at 10:18 a.m. EDT

Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says it's working to restore canceled trains now that a tentative railway union deal is in place that avoids a strike. The strike would've devastated the economy and disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Under the labor deal, rail workers will receive 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Railroads agree to ease strict attendance policies to address some union concerns about working conditions. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday and says it'll keep the “critical rail system” working. The tentative agreement goes to union members for a vote.

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have met to discuss boosting ties after Moscow suffered a major setback on the battlefield in Ukraine. Putin and Xi met Thursday in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence that also includes India, Pakistan and several ex-Soviet nations. The meeting is overshadowed by Putin’s attack on Ukraine and strains in China’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. The event is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners have spent hours waiting in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter. He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open. That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

US moved online, worked more from home as pandemic raged

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spend more than a third of their income on rent went up. That's according to survey results released Thursday which provide the most detailed data on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19. The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 1-year estimates show that the share of unmarried couples living together rose, fewer people moved, Americans became more wired, preschool enrollment dropped and the percentage of people who identify as multiracial jumped.

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for the “untold pain and suffering” of the bombing. Ivey said legislative involvement was needed. But nothing has been done since. Rudolph will be at the White House for the bombing anniversary on Thursday to participate in a forum on hate-fueled violence.

Florida flies "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has flown two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. His office says flights to the Massachusetts island are an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The governor's office didn't elaborate on their legal status, but many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to pursue asylum in immigration court _ as allowed under U.S law and international treaty _ or released on humanitarian parole.

As 'buy now, pay later' plans grow, so do delinquencies

NEW YORK (AP) — A growing number of American shoppers have jumped at the chance to use “buy now, pay later” loans to pay for new sneakers, electronics, or luxury goods in installments. Companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal have built popular financial products around these short-term loans, particularly for younger borrowers, who are fearful of never-ending credit card debt. But as the industry continues to rack up customers, delinquencies are climbing. Inflation is squeezing consumers, making it tougher to pay off debts. Some borrowers don’t budget properly, particularly if they are persuaded to take out multiple loans, while others may have been credit risks to begin with.

Israel's Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof 'Bibibus'

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — As he hits the campaign trail for the fifth time in less than four years, Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing supporters from a strange new vehicle dubbed the “Bibibus" after his popular nickname. His supporters say the rental van fitted with bulletproof glass is needed to protect him. Critics view the expensive vehicle as a PR gimmick and yet another symbol of his detachment from the economic concerns of ordinary Israelis. The main issue dividing Israelis in this election — as with the last four — is Netanyahu's fitness to rule in the face of serious corruption allegations.