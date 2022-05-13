AP News Summary at 10:19 p.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.

Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket. The shocking scenes illustrated the outpouring of grief across the Arab world that has followed her death. It also illustrated the deep emotions over east Jerusalem,- which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated violence. Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say she was killed by army fire. Israel says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, and it is not clear who fired the deadly shot.

Records: 2 people in execution knew drugs hadn’t been tested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released records show at two least two people connected to a planned Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold April 21 knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn’t undergone certain required testing. Last month, Gov. Bill Lee abruptly halted inmate Oscar Smith’s execution, citing an “oversight” in the execution process. On Friday, the Department of Correction released 20 pages of heavily redacted emails and text messages to The Associated Press through a records request. During last week’s news conference announcing the independent investigation, Lee said the testing problem was noticed shortly before the execution. The text messages imply that some people knew almost a day before.

Fatal boat trip highlights Haitians fleeing violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haitians are fleeing in greater numbers to the neighboring Dominican Republic, where they step onto rickety wooden boats as they attempt to reach Puerto Rico — a trip in which 11 Haitian women drowned this week, with dozens of other migrants believed missing. It was the latest fatal trip as U.S. authorities note they have detained twice the number of migrants in and around U.S. jurisdictions in the Caribbean in the past year, compared with the previous year. Officials say Haiti’s political instability, brutal gang violence and a crumbling economy, have prompted people to flee, with more doing so via the Dominican Republic.

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said Saturday that 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. State media didn’t specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections. The country imposed nationwide lockdowns on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee’s remarkable decision to subpoena GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other sitting members of Congress over the insurrection at the Capitol is as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself. It opens a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. McCarthy and the four other Republican lawmakers were served subpoenas Friday. It’s unclear if they will comply. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Republicans vow to use the same tools to go after Democrats, if they win House control in the midterm election.

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed. It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants. The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online. President Joe Biden has said his administration will step up its response.

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ police chief says a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime. He also announced Friday that the shooting could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Chief Eddie Garcia had previously said police didn’t have any indication the shooting Wednesday at Hair World Salon was motivated by hate, but he said that had changed as of Friday afternoon. Authorities are searching for a man dressed all in black who opened fire at the salon on Wednesday afternoon and then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia says investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings.

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship. The defending champion has withdrawn from Southern Hills next week. He did not give a reason. The PGA of America announced his withdrawal on social media. Mickelson has not been heard from for three months. That follows his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of being greedy. Mickelson made history last year at Kiawah Island by becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA. He is the first PGA champion not to defend since Tiger Woods in 2008.

