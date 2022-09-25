AP News Summary at 10:19 p.m. EDT

Italy voters shift sharply, reward Meloni's far-right party

ROME (AP) — Italian voters have shifted sharply, rewarding a party with neo-fascist roots and bolstering prospects the country could have its first far-right-led government since World War II. Partial results Monday from the election for Parliament suggested far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party were winning Sunday's vote. In a victory speech, Meloni struck a moderate tone, saying: "If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people (of this country).”

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told CBS he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure as the weather gets colder. He says this winter “will be very difficult.” Although the European Union is now largely off limits to most Russians, with direct flights stopped, an exodus of Russians fleeing military service is dividing European opinion over whether they should be granted safe haven. Officials in the Baltics say the Russians have had plenty of time to protest the war but did not. The partial mobilization is also triggering more protests in Russia.

Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found

TORONTO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remain without power and officials are trying to assess the scope of devastation from former Hurricane Fiona. It swept away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country’s Atlantic provinces. Officials said they found the body of a woman swept into the sea. After surging north from the Caribbean, Fiona came ashore before dawn Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, still at hurricane strength. Defense Minister Anita Anand says troops will help remove fallen trees, restore transportation links and do whatever else is required for as long as it takes. Fiona caused at least five deaths in the Caribbean.

Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rape crisis centers in Texas say their caseloads remain high a year after a new abortion law that made no exceptions for rape victims went into effect. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended the law in September 2021 by saying that Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. But the constant caseloads in Texas are one example illustrating how Republicans have struggled to defend zero-exception abortion bans that are unpopular in public polling and caused uproar in high-profile cases. The absence of exceptions has caused divisions among Republicans, including in West Virginia, where a new law signed this month allows rape and incest victims to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy but only if they report to law enforcement first.

Powerful typhoon leaves 5 rescuers dead in north Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Noru has blown out of the northern Philippines and left at least five rescuers dead, caused floods and power outages and forced officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces. The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed into Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region. Thousands of people were moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, ahead of the storm. The governor of Bulacan province said five rescuers were struck by a collapsed wall while using a boat and apparently drowned in floodwaters.

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country. Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead. Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon’s experiment has had a rocky start. But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New court documents show retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre texted the Mississippi governor in 2019 to ask about getting money from the state's welfare agency to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team. The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted back to tell Favre that federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.” This happened two years after the director of the state Department of Human Services committed welfare money to a volleyball arena that was Favre's pet project. Court documents were filed Friday by attorneys for the former governor.

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns

Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places. Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Kentucky. Tennessee moved up three to No. 8. Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped to No. 10.

Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will spend Monday and Tuesday with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public, and as of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days.

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football. The NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have a multiyear pact with the league to pick halftime show performers. They confirmed that Rihanna will headline this season's Super Bowl. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi sponsoring the event, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.