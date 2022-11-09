AP News Summary at 10:20 a.m. EST

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election. They defeated Republicans in a series of competitive races, defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s expectations. It appears that likely Republican gains in the House will come on far less favorable terms than the party anticipated.

Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state’s constitution. They joined Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step too. The Tuesday ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising have contributed to Meta’s woes.

Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit in 2019. Nicole is then expected to strike storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and move into Georgia on Thursday. In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened. Residents in at least three Florida counties were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Many school districts in Florida canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, unlike what happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer’s incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in such a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican congress and courts.

Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938′s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection recently donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial. The World Holocaust Remembrance Center says the photos offer a close-up view of the brutal violence, which is widely seen as a starting point for the Holocaust. It also debunks Nazi propaganda that the events were spontaneous, as the photos show Nazi officers and the general public taking part. One photo shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window.

Some LGBTQ fans skip Qatar World Cup, fearing hostility

Some LGBTQ soccer fans are skipping the World Cup in Qatar. They’re concerned about how safe and welcome they’d feel in the conservative Gulf country that criminalizes same-sex relations. Before the tournament kicked off, there were already questions about what legacy it would leave behind amid growing international scrutiny over Qatar’s human rights record in general. Meanwhile, activists and human rights groups are seizing the moment to focus attention on conditions of LGBTQ Qatari citizens and residents. They want to raise concerns about how those people may be treated after the tournament's spotlight fades. Qatar says it welcomes all and does not tolerate discrimination against anyone, but says visitors should respect its culture.