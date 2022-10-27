AP News Summary at 10:21 a.m. EDT

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Amid fierce battles, Russia warns it could hit US satellites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-appointed authorities have fled the capital of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the city. The region's Kremlin-installed deputy governor said Thursday that monuments to Russian heroes were also removed along with the remains of the Russian general from a church in the city of Kherson. Amid the fighting, a senior Russian official warned that Western commercial satellites used for military purposes in support of Ukraine were a “legitimate target for a retaliatory strike.” Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim the Kherson region and its capital of the same name, which Russian forces captured during the first days of the war.

FBI probing ex-CIA officer's spying for World Cup host Qatar

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered spy services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy. That's according to an Associated Press investigation into the work Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors did for Qatar. Two people familiar with the FBI probe say it is focused on whether Chalker broke laws related to foreign lobbying, surveillance and exporting sensitive technologies. Chalker’s lawyer says the company never engaged in any unlawful activity.

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. The better-than-expected government estimate showed that the gross domestic product grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Overall, though, the outlook for the economy has darkened. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Concern about the likelihood of a recession next year has been growing.

Average long-term mortgage rate jumps above 7% this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.

China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in nations around the world as part of Beijing’s crackdown on corruption. Activists fear such outposts could be used to track and harass dissidents. The Dutch government said this week it was looking into media reports that two such stations were established in the Netherlands. The reports underscore concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s influence over its citizens abroad, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as the possible undermining of democratic institutions. A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that “Chinese public security authorities strictly observe the international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries.”

UN report: Climate pollution reductions 'highly inadequate'

A new UN report shows that countries aren't doing enough to cut emissions of heat trapping gases. Nor are they doing it fast enough. Thursday's report says even nations' promises are falling pitifully short. The world is looking more and more likely it will shoot by the international goal of limiting warming to just a few more tenths of a degree. The report focuses on the 20 richest nations, which are the biggest polluters, and they are doing badly. But the United Nations environment chief is hailing the United States for its recent $375 billion climate and inflation law.

Italy's fascist past under scrutiny a century after putsch

MILAN (AP) — Exactly 100 years ago Friday, the Black Shirt March on Rome triggered events that brought Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini to power. And with Italy’s first post-World War II government led by a party with a neo-fascist past newly in office, never before has the country’s failure to come to terms with its fascist past been under greater scrutiny. The National Association of Italian Partisans, which preserves the memory of the wartime resistance, has noted some signs of an emboldened far-right in regions governed by the Brothers of Italy. In one region, for instance, the governor has cut off funding to maintain memorials to Holocaust victims.

Inflation, gas prices looming over sports biz, concessions

CHICAGO (AP) — Persistently high inflation and gas prices are looming over sports and the monetary pipeline that resumed when fans returned to games amid the pandemic. The most recent Consumer Price Index Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an 8.2% rise in costs in September from a year earlier. Increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were among the largest contributors to the rise in costs. Given the industry’s reliance on disposable income, the CPI numbers are a troubling sign for sports business leaders.

Prince Harry's memoir, titled 'Spare,' to come out Jan. 10

NEW YORK (AP) — An object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since it was first announced last year, Prince Harry’s memoir finally has a title, cover and publication date. The book will be called “Spare” and published Jan. 10. It's being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty” and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The 416-page book will come out in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese. Prince Harry himself reads the audiobook. Proceeds will be donated to British charities. Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped back from royal duties in 2020.