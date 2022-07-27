AP News Summary at 10:23 a.m. EDT

WNBA's Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has resumed in a Russian court. Griner testified on Wednesday that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her initial questioning. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She has acknowledged she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she arrived in Russia but contends she packed them inadvertently. During her first appearance as a trial witness, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making a 13-hour flight to Moscow while recovering from COVID-19 and getting pulled aside after inspectors found the cartridges. Griner says she was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.

Ukraine's grain is ready to go. But ships aren't. Why? Risk

Shipping companies aren't rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That's because explosive mines are drifting in the waters amid Russia's war, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold. The goal is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizer hampered by wider sanctions. But the deal is running up against the reality of how difficult and risky it will be to carry out, and the clock has started ticking.

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively with inflation at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumers still spending. When it ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Fed is expected to impose a second consecutive three-quarter-point hike in its benchmark interest rate. It will be the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, with inflation setting new four-decade highs, the central bank has tightened credit ever more aggressively. A news conference that Chair Jerome Powell will hold Wednesday — and whatever signals, if any, he sends about the Fed’s next steps — will draw intense interest.

Inflation hits NYC's bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese

NEW YORK (AP) — The bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker's diet. It's easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be. To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches. Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that inflation climbed 11.3% and producer prices surged nearly 18% for goods compared with June 2021.

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. That's according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden's physician. Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday. The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Cameroon becomes a go-to country for foreign fishing vessels

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has emerged as one of several go-to countries for the widely criticized “flags of convenience” system, under which companies can -- for a fee -- register their ships in a foreign country even though there is no link between the vessel and the nation whose flag it flies. The ships are supposed to abide by that nation’s fishing agreements with other countries. But experts say weak oversight and enforcement of fishing fleets by counties with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their operations. Regulators in Europe recently warned the country that its inability to provide oversight of its fishing fleet could lead to a ban on fish from the country.

Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicans

CHAUVIN, La. (AP) — Raccoon Island, a barrier isle an hour's boat ride off the coast of Louisiana, is one of the few remaining breeding refuges for the iconic brown pelicans. A dozen years ago, there were 15 low-lying islands with nesting colonies of Louisiana’s state bird. But today, just six islands in the state harbor brown pelican nests — the rest have disappeared underwater from subsidence and rising seas from climate change. The vanishing islands threaten one of the last century’s most celebrated conservation success stories — the decades-long effort to bring the pelicans back from the edge of extinction driven by the pesticide DDT.

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That's left senators to explain themselves on their own terms. Hawley, for one, says he doesn't regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.