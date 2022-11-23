AP News Summary at 10:26 a.m. EST

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. Police said the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He apparently killed himself. There was no clear motive for the shooting. It left four people in the hospital. A shopper told a local TV station that the store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Power outages in Ukrainian cities, Moldova after new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure has caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, adding to damage to Ukraine’s power network and misery for civilians as winter begins. Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession on Wednesday, suggesting a barrage of strikes. In several regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure. Officials in Kyiv said that three people were dead and nine wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building. Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missiles and exploding drones for weeks, seemingly aiming to turn the cold and dark of winter into a weapon.

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of rush hour, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what Israeli police said were attacks by Palestinians. The first blast on Wednesday went off near a bus stop that's usually crowded with commuters on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. The victim was identified as a high-school age Jewish seminary student. The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high amid Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in attacks by Palestinians.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting conditions at the world’s biggest factory producing the Apple iPhone. Anti-COVID measures are crimping China’s massive role making affordable high technology for the world. Foxconn, the contract assembler that makes the smartphone industry possible, didn’t have enough workers to make the new iPhone 14, which is on sale starting at $799 in the U.S. Around China, manufactuing laborers are being housed in in “closed loops” of dorms isolated from the general population, making it harder to recruit them. China has waged the future of the world’s largest economy on manufacturing like that done at Foxconn. It’s also betting on its ability to control COVID with some of the world’s strictest anti-virus control.

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino. Then Asano sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — UNICEF officials say a cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition. The United Nations agency said Wednesday that the deadly combination means about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving. Haiti’s Health Ministry says cholera has killed more than 188 people and sickened more than 10,600 others since the first deaths were announced in early October. Experts believe the number is much higher due to underreporting.

Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remained low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750. Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs and the current low levels shows that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. It will wrap up the first year since the Supreme Court ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Outside Detroit, coaches have found ways for their diverse rosters to pray if they wish. Some keep it behind closed doors to avoid potential anti-Islamic jeers from fans in other communities.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Review: A crowdpleasing whodunnit in Netflix's ‘Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson brings back Daniel Craig's southern detective Benoit Blanc to solve a new murder in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters this week for one week before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23. This time Blanc heads to a private island in Greece to observe a group of wealthy, self-anointed disruptors played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. In her review, AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is bigger and funnier than the first with a layered central mystery. “Glass Onion” is rated PG-13.