AP News Summary at 10:45 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian officials: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over Lviv after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires. The city and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense. Meanwhile Ukraine's prime minister vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, which has been under siege for seven weeks.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Officials say three people have died from COVID-19 in Shanghai, in the first reported deaths in the latest outbreak in China's most populous and wealthiest city. A City Health Commission inspector says all three were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of deaths from COVID-19 that China has reported since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents are being confined to their homes for a third week as China continues to employ a “zero-tolerance" approach to eliminate the virus.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Turkey's defense minister says Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters. The PKK maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border operations against the group. Akar announced the new operation in a video posted on his ministry’s website early Monday. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat. Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states. More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics. They're emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself. Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions say they are undeterred. They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.

Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cities on the Louisiana coast and Mississippi River are hoping the infrastructure law will bring badly needed funding to fortify levees, locks and other flood protection as climate change makes hurricanes stronger and wetter. But some community groups and advocates are worried smaller cities will struggle to navigate the maze of government programs to compete for funds. Further complicating the scramble for money is debate over the best approaches for flood protection. Some say natural protections such as wetlands should play a bigger role. Federal officials are pushing states to incorporate climate resilience into their projects and planning.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Marathon returned to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard out at 6 a.m., announcing the start of the 126th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. More than 28,000 runners were signed up for Monday.

Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut. Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen, but a lawyer for Sandy Hook families in a Connecticut lawsuit says Jones is trying to avoid being held accountable.

