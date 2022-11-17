AP News Summary at 10:27 p.m. EST

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Lake also traveled to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thursday. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say all ballots were counted and voters could go to any polling place in the county.

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing. It warns that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The Justice Department is fighting to keep Biden’s plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks. It argues that if the government restarts student loan payments as planned on Jan. 1, millions of Americans will get billed for debt that was promised to be canceled. But if the government extends the payment pause, it will cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a chartered bus as they returned from a field trip to their campus each died of a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler was released Thursday in response to a request from The Associated Press. LaKeshia Johnson, an administrator with the medical examiner’s office, also said the manner of death was homicide. Authorities say the suspect in Sunday's shooting, university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces second-degree murder and other charges. He's being held without bond.

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the American League MVP award, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohtani, last year's winner, was picked first on two ballots and second on the other 28 for 280 points. Goldschmidt won the NL award for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career. Padres third baseman Manny Machado came in second.

Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thirty water agencies that supply cities across the western United States are pledging to rip up lots of decorative grass to conserve water in the over-tapped Colorado River. Water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Las Vegas were among those that signed an agreement Tuesday that outlines broad commitments to reduce water use. The grass-removal commitment centers on turf that people don't walk on and generally not grass in backyards or parks. Cities use about one-fifth of the region's Colorado River water, and some have already begun paying businesses and home owners to voluntarily replace grass with drought-resistance landscaping.

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn't handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift's 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”