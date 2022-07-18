AP News Summary at 10:28 a.m. EDT

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday. They were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 students and two teachers.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. The “red” alert will last throughout Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the U.K. Met Office, the country’s weather service. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7C (101.7F), a record set in 2019. Train operators are asking customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays.

Florida high school shooter's penalty trial begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has begun. It's the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. Opening statements will be made and the first witnesses called. The trial is expected to last four months, all to decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz will be executed or sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The prosecution is expected to emphasize how cruel and merciless the shootings were. The defense will argue that Cruz was abused and suffered from mental problems his entire life.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. The three people who died were in addition to the man with the rifle, whose identity and a possible motive weren’t immediately known. Ison said a 22-year-old who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman. A news conference with authorities was scheduled for Monday afternoon on the mass shooting, which was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022.

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president has declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad and resigned after monthslong mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation have continued in most parts of the country. Wickremesinghe said in a statement that negotiations for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund were nearing conclusion. There has been no comment from IMF. Lawmakers will meet on Wednesday to elect a new president.

The AP Interview: GM's Barra stands by ambitious EV pledge

NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. In recent days, unusually high temperatures have gripped swaths of Europe, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Some countries are also experiencing extended droughts. French forecasters warned of possible record temperatures as swirling hot winds complicated firefighting efforts in the country’s southwest.

Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities for cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. The Lebanese Interior Ministry last month called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBTQ rights following complaints from religious officials. That has left many in the LGBTQ community fearing for their safety. Activists say this is the authorities’ latest effort in cracking down on marginalized groups and dissidents to distract the public from the country’s spiraling economic and political crisis. The economic meltdown has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty. Millions continue to struggle with soaring inflation, rampant power cuts and medicine shortages.