AP News Summary at 10:28 a.m. EST

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says on Twitter the Democratic leader plans to discuss the matter with colleagues, but he hasn't provided additional information about the time or location. Hammill says Pelosi “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters." Pelosi is expected to speak on the House floor.

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again, as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. The chilly weather Thursday is a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis. Even as all sides agreed to extend the deal, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine. Authorities said at least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes.

MH17 verdicts: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels on July 17, 2014. None of the defendants appeared for the trial that began in March 2020 and if they are convicted, it’s unlikely they will serve any sentence anytime soon. Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all four.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess "unprecedented"

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons

TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) — Nearly a decade after one of the country's deadliest disasters, families in the Philippines are still adjusting to their new reality. Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing when it flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines. Fearful more deadly storms would be coming, the government relocated thousands of families several miles inland. The families are settling into their tidy homes but many still miss their coastal community. They also are few jobs in their new community, forcing them to commute every day which can be costly.

Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are rising after more indications from the Federal Reserve that the central bank may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the brakes to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% in the early going Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell a bit more, 1.2%. The Dow was off 0.8%. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell back to 4.45%.

Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

A recent outpouring of local anger to scenes of foreign artists and models reveling in Qatar underscored the tensions tearing at the conservative Muslim emirate. The hereditary sheikhdom restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech but is nonetheless preparing to welcome some of the world’s rowdiest crowds for the first World Cup in the Middle East. Human rights groups have raised concerns over how Qatari police will handle foreign fans’ violations of the country’s Islamic legal system that criminalizes public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality. Meanwhile, Qatar faces pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.