AP News Summary at 10:45 p.m. EDT

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that her office will continue to pursue justice for Lee, but that it has closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She says the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. Syed's case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of “Serial” focused on it.

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday. NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person says Christina Bobb told federal investigators during Friday’s interview that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian for Trump’s records. NBC News first reported the interview.

20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — People affected by the 2002 Bali bombings gathered on the Indonesian resort island to commemorate 20 years since the blasts that killed 202 people. Most of the dead were foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. The commemoration services are being held at several places in Australia and at Bali's Australian Consulate in the city of Denpasar. Australian survivors and relatives of the deceased were among the 200 in attendance to pay tribute to their loved ones. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the strength and unity shown since the tragedy. He said, “Twenty years on, the ache does not dim."

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market is in disarray. So the state’s top prosecutor says he will try a new broader approach to disrupting the illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy while sowing widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade-old multi-agency seasonal eradication program. It's the nation's largest and this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants. California will turn it into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations.

Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 25-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand's body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.

Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and was nominated again for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production. Biden said in a CNN interview Tuesday that he was weighing action against the Saudis but declined to detail potential next steps. The OPEC+ production cut is expected to help Russia pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 in their playoff opener. Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series. Houston was down 7-5 when rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley was hit by a pitch from Seattle closer Paul Sewald and Jeremy Peña singled with two outs. Mariners manager Scott Servais then made the bold move to bring in Ray. Alvarez homered on Ray's second pitch.