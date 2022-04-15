AP News Summary at 10:36 a.m. EDT

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry is promising to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory.” The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came Friday after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in a border region of Russia. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia. However, they claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank on Thursday while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage. The circumstances remain in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board the ship but not any attack.

Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation. Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers at midday. Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.

EXPLAINER: State of mind a key in Patrick Lyoya's shooting

DETROIT (AP) — The fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan raises questions about why a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and vigorous tussle before the motorist was killed by a police officer. The 26-year-old Black man was shot in the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. The city’s new police chief took the unusual step of quickly releasing videos of the violent confrontation. State police are handling the investigation. Police and prosecutors will be examining why the officer chased Lyoya when the man ran off. They'll also be considering his state of mind when he shot Lyoya during a struggle over the officer's Taser.

War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country. The bulk of the investigative work – and probably the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine . Venediktova has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects. For this formidable prosecutor, the work is personal. “I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she says. “And for me it’s pain.”

In France's election, a meaty issue unites Jews and Muslims

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is alarming both Muslims and Jews in France with a pledge to regulate the ritual slaughter of animals if she is elected. She frames her measure as an effort to end animal suffering. She wants animals to be stunned first. But Jews and Muslims, who for religious reasons eat meat from animals that aren't stunned before slaughter, say they feel targeted. Some Jews say that such a law might force them to leave France. A Muslim shopper says her family would revert to illegally slaughtering animals in their bathroom. Critics say Le Pen's plan is a discriminatory ploy to win votes, and hypocritical because she is not opposed to hunting or bullfighting.

US will temporarily shield Cameroonians from deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department says people from Cameroon will be temporarily shielded from deportation. The agency said Friday that extreme violence between government forces and armed separatists in the African nation make conditions unsafe for people to return there. Cameroon becomes the 14th country eligible for Temporary Protected Status. That program was created in 1990 to help people from countries stricken by civil strife or natural disasters. Short-term reprieves from deportation are often extended in increments of up to 18 months, leading many to describe it as anything but temporary. They may apply for work permits.

Amid false 2020 claims, GOP states eye voting system upgrade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election security experts for years have urged states to replace outdated voting machines. They say systems that include a paper record of every ballot cast would mean that any disputed results can be verified. Most took that path, but six states did not, five of them Republican-led. But with false claims still swirling around the 2020 presidential election, some GOP voters don't trust voting machines. Responding to those concerns, many Republican lawmakers are coming around on the switch-out. Of the six states, Mississippi and Indiana plan to have a paper trail by the 2024 presidential election, with similar legislation pending in Tennessee.

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to maneuver the sudden arrest and resignation of her running mate and lieutenant governor on bribery charges as she tries to win her party’s nomination in June. But it’s unclear whether it will endanger her primary bid in the end. Hochul became the state’s first woman governor in August when she took over for Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, which he denied. Political observers and Democratic strategists say it’s unclear whether Benjamin’s arrest and resignation alone will be enough for her two primary challengers to wrest the party nomination from Hochul.

Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more. The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else. The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them — trucks, SUVS, large sedans. As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market. They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less expensive ones that consume less fuel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0