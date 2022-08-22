AP News Summary at 10:29 p.m. EDT

Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are getting caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy after two Republican governors started sending busloads of migrants to New York City and Washington. Border cities such as San Diego have long wrestled with influxes of asylum-seekers and created well-oiled machines to respond. But the nation’s largest city and its capital were caught flat-footed. That created an opening for Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona. Nearly 8,000 migrants have arrived on the state-sponsored bus trips, straining the resources and humanitarian services of both cities, which have also sought assistance from the federal government.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades. The 81-year-old Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leader in the federal response to AIDS and other infectious diseases well before the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told The Associated Press on Monday that walking away after 54 years was bittersweet.

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations. The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season

A new Ukrainian soccer league season starts Tuesday under threat of more Russian attacks in a war that stopped all games being played since February. The elegant Olympic Stadium staged the biggest European soccer games in the past decade though none as poignant as when Shakhtar Donetsk plays Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv. Both are teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their very existence. No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity stadium downtown and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air raid sirens sound. The league restart has the blessing of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EXPLAINER: Pregnancy complications under abortion spotlight

Serious pregnancy complications are rare in the U.S., but they still affect thousands of women each year. They may endanger the health of the mother, fetus or both. Many are more common in Black patients and contribute to their disproportionately high maternal mortality rate. Severe cases may force patients and their physicians to consider abortions, but laws enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade limit that option. At least 19 states with abortion restrictions allow exemptions if the mother develops a condition with severe or life-threatening health consequences. Determining whether either situation exists is often challenging.

Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home have filed a lawsuit in federal court. Latoya James died May 4, 2021, after Camden County deputies with a warrant knocked down the door to her cousin's home at about 5 a.m. Attorneys for James' family say the deputies surprised the occupants, prompting James' cousin to open fire and deputies to shoot back. The local district attorney declined to bring criminal charges against the deputies. A spokesman for Sheriff Jim Proctor declined to comment. The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages.

Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — The entire elections staff in a rural Texas county has quit less than three months before November's midterm elections. Two full-time elections workers in Gillespie County say threats and harassment drove them out of the job. A scramble to train replacements and ground them in layers of new Texas voting laws that are among the strictest in the U.S. is now underway. Gillespie County is heavily Republican and in the scenic Texas Hill Country. The departures add to the examples across the U.S. of how death threats, harassment and unfounded accusations have driven local election officials from their jobs.

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.