AP News Summary at 10:38 a.m. EDT

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained engine trouble. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

Iraqi Shiite cleric plans to resign; followers storm palace

BAGHDAD (AP) — A hugely influential Shiite cleric has announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed Shiite rivals to form a consensus government. This is not the first time al-Sadr has announced his retirement from politics. And many dismissed the latest move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate.

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears

KYIV (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant. The site is Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Russian forces have controlled it since soon after the war began. Grossi tweeted Monday that “the day has come.” He said the mission will arrive later this week. Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days. Fears are intensifying that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

TUBAS, West Bank (AP) — At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages. That makes 2022 the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016, according to tallies from the Palestinian Health Ministry and an Israeli rights group. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers and began the raids in response to deadly attacks against Israelis. The tally includes Palestinian attackers, but also a handful of civilians, as well as local youths. Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's military rule.

Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. But he agreed to postpone the governor's appearance until after the November election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must testify. Prosecutors have said they want to ask Kemp about contacts with former President Donald Trump and others in the wake of the 2020 general election.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, adding to their recent losses as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Monday, with technology companies taking some of the biggest losses. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government's monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.

Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.

'The Invitation' tops tepid weekend at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “The Invitation” needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office. That's according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony film stars “Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel as a young woman who discovers dark secrets at her family home in the English countryside. Sony also had the No. 2 movie with the Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train,” which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week, putting its domestic total past $78 million. Universal’s “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, finished third with $4.9 million.