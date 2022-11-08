AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EST

Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, neither Biden nor Trump is on the ballot. But key race outcomes will nonetheless be widely read as whether voters approve of the Democratic president’s first two years and if they’re willing to support a Republican Party the former president has increasingly molded in his own image.

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990. Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre. O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals follow President Joe Biden's announcement that he'll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado's ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a nearly 10-hour delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner. The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning. It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia while sticking to Kyiv’s demands. That is a softening his earlier refusal to negotiate with Moscow while President Vladimir Putin is in power. Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a change in rhetoric for a man who signed a decree in late September stating “the impossibility of holding talks” with Putin. But since his preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, it’s hard to see how Zelenskyy’s latest comments would advance any talks.

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The leader of a small island nation, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano, proposed a treaty against fossil fuels as world leaders on Tuesday make the case for tougher action to tackle global warming. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to "cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds to help poor countries suffering climate-related losses. The U.S. mid-term elections were hanging over the talks Tuesday. Many environmental campaigners fear defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

Nicole strengthens to tropical storm en route to Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of support as he gave the animals up. Moon Jae-in, a liberal who left office in May, received the two white “Pungsan” hunting dogs – a breed known to be indigenous to North Korea – from Kim following a peace summit in 2018. But Moon’s office said he decided he could no longer raise the three dogs because the current government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is refusing to cover the costs for their care. Yoon’s office shifted the blame to Moon, saying the discussions about financial support are still ongoing.

US stocks edge higher ahead of election, inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher on Wall Street as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession. More data on inflation arrives Thursday when the government reports figures on consumer prices, which remain near their hottest levels in decades. The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in morning trading on Tuesday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Take-Two Interactive slumped after missing sales and profit targets.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.