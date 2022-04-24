AP News Summary at 10:31 p.m. EDT

To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term. His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia. Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded defeat but she raised her game in this runoff, with her best-ever showing. The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection. Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the U.S. secretaries of state and defense were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of the Russian invasion. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on “right now.” Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion. It began 60 days ago.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day on Sunday could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests, with flicks of holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The Easter holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first trip by high-level U.S. officials to Kyiv since before the Russian invasion began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his Western allies for heavier weapons to fend off Russian troops.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Georgia's Kemp and Perdue clash over elections in debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue are bickering over who was to blame for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses in their first of three debates Sunday. Perdue is showcasing debunked claims that Democrats fraudulently won the 2020 presidential election. Kemp says he followed the law that Perdue lost his Senate seat because of weak record. The debates come as time grows short to persuade the many Georgia voters who will cast ballots ahead of election day May 24. Counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday. Early in-person voting begins May 2. Both Kemp and Perdue are telling supporters that they are the best Republican to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known in Arkansas as a soft-spoken figure, but his reelection message seems to be taking a combative tone. One Boozman TV ads features a sheriff saying that Boozman will fight liberals over gun rights. In another, fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas praises Boozman as a conservative fighter. The sharper tone highlights Boozman's effort to appeal to voters who are mad that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Boozman faces at least two challengers in Arkansas' primary next month who are questioning his conservative credentials. He says the ads aren’t inconsistent with his low-key style and that he’s just focusing on concerns he’s hearing from voters.

France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all

PARIS (AP) — In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. He has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, according to polling projections — the first French president to do so in a generation. That's despite troubles like the yellow vest protests and the pandemic, and voter perceptions that he is arrogant and “president of the rich.” His unusual marriage to a woman 24 years his senior has drawn attention. He paid an emotional tribute to his wife at his biggest campaign rally, calling Brigitte Macron the person “I care the most about.”

Opposition wins Slovenia vote, defeating right-wing populist

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Early official results from Sunday's parliamentary election in Slovenia show that an opposition liberal party convincingly won, in a major defeat for populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right while in office. After counting over 97% of ballots, state election authorities says the Freedom Movement won nearly 34% of the votes, compared around 24% for the governing conservative Slovenian Democratic Party, The results mean that the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, appears set to form the next government in a coalition with smaller leftist groups.

Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader, despite his denials, placing responsibility on Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who's in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to McCarthy's recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role at insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.

Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. That fire was at 84 square miles Sunday and 12% contained. A still uncontained, wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate. Meanwhile in Arizona, some residents forced to evacuate due to a wildfire near Flagstaff were allowed to return home Sunday morning.

