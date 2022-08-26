AP News Summary at 10:32 a.m. EDT

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release a heavily blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, but even a redacted affidavit may contain some fresh revelations.

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Powell acknowledged that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in the written version of a high-profile speech he is giving at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

No UN access yet to Russian-occupied nuke plant in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a team from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline. More shelling was reported in the area Friday. Ukraine says Russia is seeking to sabotage the IAEA visit. Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe’s largest nuclear plant caused a blackout across the region on Thursday. It also heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Ukraine's energy company said, after hours of repairs, workers on Friday afternoon managed to reconnect the plant to Ukraine's electricity grid.

Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepens

LONDON (AP) — British residents will see an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills. The U.K.’s energy regulator announced Friday that costs will go from 1,971 pounds a year to 3,549 pounds in October. It follows a record 54% annual spike in April. The costs are roiling the British economy, which has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies and seen disruptive strikes for months as workers push for pay to keep pace with the increasingly expensive cost of living. Charities, public health leaders and even energy firms warn of catastrophic effects on poorer people already struggling to afford essentials.

Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn’t let the public forget that she’s a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people. Now Williams has indicated she is getting ready to hang up her tennis racket for good, perhaps even right after the U.S. Open. That tournament starts Monday. But no matter how her swan song plays out, Williams’ icon status on and off the court, as well as her impact as a role model in the Black community, are indelible.

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

On average Black borrowers carry a heavier burden of student loan debt than white borrowers. The disparity reflects a racial wealth gap in the U.S. — one that some advocates say the debt relief plan does not do enough to narrow. One in four Black borrowers would see their debt cleared entirely under the administration’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, said more work needs to be done to make higher education accessible and affordable.

Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing its main competitors Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing the rivals of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court. A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company had not been served with a copy of the litigation.

Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michelle Krause grapples with the challenge of telling people she is a massage therapist. It's just easier to say she works in finance or nutrition. She's among the hundreds of massage therapists attending the American Massage Therapy Association’s three-day national convention in Cleveland, which began Thursday. It's an opportunity to talk about a job made more difficult amid the pandemic. There was the 2021 attack on three Atlanta-area massage businesses in which eight people were killed. And then there's the lingering stain of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ongoing case that has perpetuated the sex worker stigma around the industry. These professionals are trying to move forward, focusing on education, ethics, vetting potential customers and setting boundaries.

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

TOKYO (AP) — Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was born into an affluent but troubled family. Yamagami is accused of killing Abe during a campaign speech in western Japan. A glimpse of his painful childhood has led to a surprising amount of sympathy in Japan, where three decades of economic malaise and social disparity have left many feeling isolation and unease. His alleged crime has also shed light on the lack of protection for children who suffer because of their families' links to a controversial church where the suspect's mother was a member.