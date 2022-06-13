AP News Summary at 11:03 a.m. EDT

Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling even more Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, on worsening fears about a possible recession given how stubborn inflation has become. The S&P 500 was 3.3% lower in investors' first chance for trading after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. The index is more than 20% below its record set early this year. Bond prices are also tumbling as speculation rises the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager Bill Stepien has pulled out of an appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The panel says Stepien's Monday appearance was canceled due to a family emergency. The committee was told Monday morning Stepien’s wife was in labor. Stepien was expected to be a key witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol. The Jan. 6 panel resumed its hearings Monday with other in-person witnesses.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men

LONDON (AP) — British health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in England in what has become the biggest outbreak beyond Africa of the normally rare disease. The U.K.’s Health Security Agency said there were now 470 cases of monkeypox across the country, with the vast majority in gay or bisexual men. Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets.Last week WHO said 1,285 cases of monkeypox had been reported from 28 countries outside of Africa. Meanwhile, countries in Africa have reported more than 1,500 suspected cases, including 72 deaths.

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago has advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river. The items were found Sunday afternoon near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. On Saturday, Federal Police reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance. The blood is being tested to see if it is connected to Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance journalist Dom Phillips of Britain.

The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war. If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv. A Russian failure could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive — and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.

Dad who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son

A federal trial has started for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. The father was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag. During the trial’s opening statements Monday, defense attorneys said Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony without a jury. The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases. The judge has criticized prosecutors’ handling of Capitol riot cases. The charges against both Seefrieds include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials says that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review from the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward an expected decision to begin vaccinating babies, toddlers and preschoolers as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million. On Wednesday the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the shots.

Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe

The president of the Brookings Institution has resigned amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. Retired Gen. John Allen said in a letter to the think tank Sunday that he was leaving with a “heavy heart” but did not offer any direct explanation. A retired four-star Marine general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Allen’s announcement came less than a week after The Associated Press was first to report on new court filings that showed the FBI had seized Allen’s electronic data as part of the probe.

European 'star survey' reveals celestial treasure trove

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency has released a trove of data on almost 2 billion stars in the Milky Way. It was collected by its Gaia mission in an effort to create the most accurate and complete map of our galaxy. Astronomers hope to use the data to understand better how stars are born and die, and how the Milky Way evolved over billions of years. The new data includes new information such as the age, mass, temperature and chemical composition of stars. This can be used, for example, to determine which stars were born in another galaxy and then migrated to the Milky Way. The mission is already providing the basis for some 1,600 scientific publications a year.

