AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EDT

US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%. On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, a steep rise from the 0.3% increase from March to April. Much higher gas prices were to blame for most of that increase. America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to electronics.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on former President Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” The hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the mandate is no longer necessary. The official said Friday the CDC will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots

Next week brings a marathon of hearings as the U.S. decides whether to open COVID-19 vaccinations to kids under 5. On Wednesday, both Moderna and Pfizer will argue their case. Each company aims to offer a different dose and number of shots. If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes one or both type of shot, there's still another question: Should all tots get vaccinated or just those at high risk? Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. If all the steps fall into place, the shots should be available later this month.

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok. The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings. Those are the issues the department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S. The heightened concern comes just weeks after a white 18-year-old who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons. He gunned down 10.

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. The U.S. and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine. Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedent unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country. But as the shock of the Feb. 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar survives into 9th year of exile

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer team plans to host its Champions League games in Poland and make a humanitarian tour of the United States. They feel like natural next steps for Shakhtar Donetsk after eight years exiled from its home city by Russian aggression. Shakhtar has played only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014. The full invasion in February shut down Ukrainian soccer. Shakhtar's sporting director Darijo Srna tells The Associated Press "we are still here, we are still alive.” The war will likely deprive Shakhtar of its usual Brazilian players in the Ukrainian league and Champions League next season.

Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders are set to announce what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. “The Los Angeles Declaration” may be the biggest achievement of the Summit of the Americas, which was undercut by differences over Biden’s invitation list. Leaders of Mexico and Central American countries sent top diplomats instead after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. A set of principles to be announced Friday includes legal pathways to enter countries, aid to communities most affected by migration, humane border management and coordinated emergency responses.

Small businesses are facing ‘summer of uncertainty’

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses that depend on outdoor crowds and free-spending tourists aren’t sure what to expect this summer. Consumers likely have a lot of pent-up demand after more than two years of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association predicts travel spending will be slightly above pre-pandemic levels. But consumers are also facing some significant financial headwinds. Inflation is making day-to-day living more expensive, which could leave less money for discretionary spending. Gas prices are up more than 60% from a year ago and hotel rooms and airfare are pricier as well, putting pressure on travel budgets. And COVID-19 remains a looming presence.

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Big political donations this year in races for local district attorney's offices show how national groups are seeking to influence those contests in at least a handful of states. Left-leaning groups have stepped in to fund candidates who support criminal justice reforms, while conservatives are pushing back amid concerns that crime in America’s cities is out of control. Whitney Tymas, president of a political action committee that supports progressive district attorney candidates, said money is necessary to bring change to an office where most incumbents run opposed for reelection. Among the biggest donors is a political action committee connected to George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory target.

