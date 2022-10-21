AP News Summary at 10:42 a.m. EDT

Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying for support to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Though no politician has officially declared, bookmakers have made Johnson one of the favorites to win the contest. That reflects the scale of division and disarray in the party. It would be an astonishing comeback.

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Eager Republican volunteers are knocking on doors in Georgia, trying to persuade reluctant conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as the former president’s lies of a rigged 2020 election have created a new constituency of election deniers. Some are wary their votes won't be counted in November. One unlikely emissary is former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who initially stood by the defeated president’s effort to undo Joe Biden’s victory, but is now working to bring election skeptics back to the polls.

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have continued to pile the pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inches closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line,” according to Ukraine’s Army General Staff. A Ukrainian official said Friday the Antonivskyi Bridge that is on a main route from Crimea to Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine was struck late Thursday but only after the 10 p.m. local curfew, to avoid civilian casualties. A Russia-installed official claimed at least four civilians were nonetheless killed.

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning as she tries to wrap up the investigation. Willis has said she wants to question the South Carolina Republican about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the 2020 election.

Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward.

NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury. Opening statements are scheduled Friday in what could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.1% in morning trading on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Technology and health care stocks had some of the strongest gains. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat's parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.27%