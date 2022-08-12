AP News Summary at 10:43 a.m. EDT

The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he's in favor of the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate. His request comes hours after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, citing the “substantial public interest in the matter.” Trump has been provided at least some of the records the government is seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public. The decision on whether or not to unseal the records lies with the same judge who signed off on the search warrant. The department has until Friday afternoon to tell the judge whether Trump’s lawyers agree or disagree with their proposal to make the warrant public.

Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are moving their landmark climate and health care bill toward final congressional approval. The House is debating the legislation Friday and approval over solid Republican opposition doesn't seem in doubt, five days after Senate passage. A final congressional OK would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his top domestic goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters going into November’s congressional elections. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But it's Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, curbs pharmaceutical prices and gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-held party goals.

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. That's according to a report released Friday by the law firm handling claims against the NFL. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in the dementia testing made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had the kind of cognitive decline that qualifies retired players for awards averaging $500,000 or more. Now, nearly 650 men who didn't initially qualify have had their tests automatically rescored. They met other criteria for a successful claim.

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Last week, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to tighten restrictions on abortion. An Associated Press analysis of the voting results found high turnout among Democratic and independent voters contributed to that result. But even in traditionally conservative Kansas — a state Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2020's presidential election — support for the abortion measure was lower in every single county than support for the former president had been two years ago. In other states, abortion-rights supporters and opponents alike are using the Kansas vote to drive their followers to the polls.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say the virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city. The city and New York state health departments said Friday that the presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett says the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising. Officials are urging people to get vaccinated agianst polio.

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

LUX, France (AP) — An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species. Water levels are falling in major rivers such as the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, endangering shipping. There hasn't been significant rainfall for almost two months in Western, Central and Southern Europe. Britain on Friday officially declared a drought across southern and central England amid one of the driest summers on record. Human-caused global warming is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation and reduced snowfall limits supplies of fresh water for irrigation. One French farmer has already started using his stores of winter fodder to feed his dairy cows as the grass turns brown.

Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A ship is approaching Ukraine to pick up wheat for hungry people in Ethiopia. That will be the first food delivery to Africa under a U.N.-brokered plan to unblock grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and bring relief to some of the millions worldwide on the brink of starvation. For months, fighting and a Russian blockade meant grain produced in Ukraine, known as the world’s breadbasket, piled up in silos. In recent days, several ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports under the new deal — but shipments were animal feed and went previous buyers. On Friday, a top EU official said the first aid shipment by the World Food Program would soon load in Ukraine and then depart.

GOP spends big in state-level effort to change Constitution

DENVER (AP) — Conservative groups pushing for a convention of the states as a way to amend the U.S. Constitution have been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in state legislative primaries to elect Republican lawmakers sympathetic to their cause. Much of the money comes from groups that do not have to disclose their donors, masking the identity of who is funding the push to change the Constitution. Their goals are vague and include limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and imposing fiscal restraints. No amendment to the Constitution has ever been done through a state convention.

Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women. Underground schools in homes have arisen. Some parents are looking to leave the country to ensure their daughters receive a higher education. Taliban officials insist they will eventually reopen schools for girls above sixth grade. But so far, hardliners within the movement have thwarted it, despite international pressure.

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.