AP News Summary at 10:59 a.m. EDT

37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage

BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. It was the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant was fired from the force earlier this year. He took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. A witness said staff at the day care locked the door when they saw the assailant approaching with a gun, but he shot his way in. Police said least 37 people were killed in the attack in one of the poorest parts of Thailand.

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023. It is projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better.” She says the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF’s outlook on the economy. Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023.

N.Korea flies warplanes near S.Korea after missile launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation near the border and are believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills. Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.

Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — Local election offices across the U.S. have seen the movement spawned by former President Donald Trump that spreads false election narratives arrive on their doorsteps. They have been targeted by threatening emails, stressed by rising workloads and stretched budgets, and left to cope with misinformation and shortages of staff and poll workers. Even a small, heavily Republican area such as Carroll County, Ohio, is not immune. The county's election director, Nicole Mickley, said she has found that election workers across the U.S. are just as honest, hard-working and passionate as her staff is: “I’m starting to get defensive and angry for them, too.”

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

STOCKHOLM (AP) — French author Annie Ernaux has won this year's Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, was recognized for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her writing. She is one of France’s most-honored authors and a prominent feminist voice. Ernaux's more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her in Normandy in northwest France. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents. The Nobel literature chairman said “she writes about things that no one else writes about." Ernaux is just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Greece: 22 dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies are floating amid splintered wreckage in the water off two Greek islands as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats in Greek waters has risen to 22, with many still missing. Residents of the island of Kythira pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after their sailboat broke up on the rocks surrounding the island. Hundreds of miles east, the coast guard on the island of Lesbos said 16 young women, a man and a boy died when their dinghy went down. The deadly incidents further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, which are locked in a heated dispute over migration and maritime boundaries.

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That's according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country queen Loretta Lynn spoke honestly about teenage pregnancy, birth control and abortion. Her hit songs like 1975's “The Pill” reflected the lives of many rural women and mothers. In her home state of Kentucky, Lynn's songs and ideas about inequities tied to childbirth are proving as relevant as ever. Kate Collins grew up on Lynn's music, only realizing later in life the context of her songs. Collins volunteers as a case manager for the Kentucky Health Justice Network's abortion resources hotline. She said that Lynn's music still resonates today after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.