AP News Summary at 10:39 a.m. EDT

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Still, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge Monday and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him. A narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.

Mexican president confirms he'll skip Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The decision follows a dispute about the guest list. López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments. The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.” Other leaders also have indicated they'll stay away if not all are invited.

Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?

NEW YORK (AP) — When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world's spotlight in their worst possible moment. It's a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

National data shows the number of children sent to adult courts for criminal prosecution in the U.S. has dropped to new lows as more states steer teenagers instead toward rehabilitation and counseling offered by juvenile courts. The trend has coincided with declines in arrests of young offenders. Advocates say 16- and 17-year-olds kept out of adult courts have been served better by programs that offer alternatives to detention. But some police chiefs say the juvenile justice system has become too lenient.

Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company best known for developing the Taser says it's halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone. The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project. Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas. But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board. Nine members of the board said Monday they're resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.

Analysis: Whatever Nadal's future holds, his legacy's secure

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot. His future in tennis is also in doubt. Nadal needed multiple foot-numbing injections to make it through the French Open on the way to his record 14th championship at the clay-court tournament. The 36-year-old Spaniard is the oldest winner in the history of a tournament that began in 1925. Nadal's 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday's final raised his Grand Slam trophy total to 22. That is two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. But Nadal says that is not what drives him.

