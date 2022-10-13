AP News Summary at 10:39 a.m. EDT

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.

Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury says it has reached a decision on whether to recommend that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz be executed for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people. The jury’s recommendation Thursday was not immediately released and came in the second day of deliberations. It will end a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. If the jury recommends the death penalty, it will be up to a judge to make a final decision. If the jury isn’t unanimous on recommending a death sentence, then Cruz would get life in prison.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District may be the only Deep South House race in which the two major party candidates are remotely competitive. Republican challenger Chris West is trying to unseat 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop. West is touting his experience as a commercial developer, saying he could improve the fortunes of one of the nation's poorest congressional districts. Bishop is focusing on what he says is a record of achievement, pointing to his seniority and Democrats' legislative achievements. But West is betting people feel the impact of higher prices more sharply, especially the district's farmers, long among Bishop's top supporters.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. A strike carried out near a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine. Russia resumed widespread attacks following a Saturday explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?

They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij (ba-SEEJ'), paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades. During the latest protests, which erupted after a young woman died in the custody of the country’s morality police last month, the Basij have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

People with disabilities left out of climate planning

Over a billion people in the world are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, advocates and researchers, some living with disabilities, say not enough is being done to include people in climate action planning and policy, or disaster relief and recovery. This results in people with disabilities being left behind, and in some case, left to die when climate-related disaster strikes. Efforts to address these shortcomings may be gaining ground.

North Korea takes inspiration from Putin's nuke threats

TOKYO (AP) — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea ramps up another torrid run of increasingly powerful weapons tests, it has some rhetorical support from a nuclear armed member of the UN Security Council — Vladimir Putin’s Russia. With Putin raising the terrifying prospect of using tactical nukes to turn around battleground setbacks in Ukraine, there’s fear that this nuclear normalization could embolden Kim Jong Un as he pursues the finishing touches on his still incomplete nuclear program.

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, becaue what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off. Alvarez wrecked Seattle’s bullpen strategy with one colossal swing Tuesday, giving Houston an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning.