AP News Summary at 10:56 a.m. EDT

A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate

Independence Day has arrived as the United States is roiled by hearings over the Jan. 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over abortion and guns and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together. Yet many also see cause for celebration. President Joe Biden says the holiday is a “time to celebrate the goodness of our nation.” July 4 marks the nation's 246th birthday and anniversary of independence from British rule. It’s a day when people of all stripes flock to parades, devour hot dogs at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.

Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was an “act of terrorism." Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. Prosecutor Søren Harbo told reporters that the man will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime. Police have said the man was known to mental health service without elaborating. Police have not identified a motive for Sunday’s attack inside one of Scandinavia’s biggest shopping centers.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional. The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came Monday after what the U.S. said were inconclusive tests by independent ballistics experts under U.S. oversight of the bullet fragment recovered from Abu Akleh’s body. Abu Akleh was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May. The Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet to U.S. investigators over the weekend but is opposed to any Israeli role in the investigation.

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Cities burned to the ground and colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region – where Russia is waging a fierce offensive - describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Others spoke of high morale, their colleagues’ heroism, and a commitment to keep fighting, even as the better-equipped Russians control more of the combat zone.

Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche

ROME (AP) — Heavy rain was hampering the search in Italy for those unaccounted for — perhaps as many 15 — a day after an enormous chunk of an Alpine glacier broke off and slammed into hikers. Italian state TV said a body was located on Monday, raising to seven the known death toll of the avalanche from the Marmolada glacier a day earlier. Italian news reports said so far, four victims have been identified in a morgue set up in an ice rink in the resort town of Canazei. State TV reported that three of the dead were Italians, while the fourth was from Czechia. With conditions too dangerous for rescuers and dogs to search the slope, drones were being used for most of Monday morning.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

It's a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate. With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups on both sides of the debate in what experts call an example of “rage giving.” Yet few believe the additional funding will be enough to address the increased demand for help either for women to obtain the procedure or to support babies put up for adoption or into the foster care system.

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city faces more severe flooding. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks. The excess water means parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in 16 months. Emergency officials said Monday the current flooding is likely to be worse than the others and affect areas spared in the earlier floods. Some places received 3 feet of rain in the past 24 hours. Rain is forecast all week.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans have shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0