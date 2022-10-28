AP News Summary at 10:40 a.m. EDT

Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company’s stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.

Paul Pelosi, speaker's husband, beaten with hammer at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home and is being treated by doctors for injuries. That's according to people familiar with the matter who say the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi suffered blunt force injuries. Two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman says her husband was “violently assaulted” but is expected to make a full recovery. The spokesman says the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — A surprising dynamic is taking shape in Ohio, where Republicans are hoping to ride a wave of national discontent with Democrats to take control of the Senate. Less than two weeks before Election Day, the race is more competitive than initially expected. Republican JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate, may still win in a state that former President Donald Trump carried by 8 percentage points twice. But most polls show Vance roughly tied with Democrat Tim Ryan, the 10-term congressman running against Vance as a moderate. That's even as incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine leads his Democratic rival by double digits.

Baker laments lack of US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is deeply disturbed that there project to be no U.S.-born Black players in this year's World Series. Neither Baker's Houston Astros or the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to include any U.S.-born Black players on their rosters for Game 1 on Friday night. The 73-year-old Baker is one of two Black MLB managers. He laments that young Black players in the U.S. aren't getting the same experience he did as a kid, when he watched Black major league stars Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and his personal favorite, Tommy Davis. Baker says “we need to do something before we lose them.”

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks. Friday's launches came after the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” South Korea’s military says it detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around Friday noon. The back-to-back launches, the North’s first ballistic missile tests since Oct. 14, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day field exercises, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

At least 42 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say torrential rains set off flash floods and landslides that swamped a southern province, killing at least 42 people and leaving 16 others missing. They say most victims died from drowning or landslides in Maguindanao province. Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops. The unusually heavy rains that flooded Maguindanao and surrounding provinces were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which forecasters expect to slam into the country’s eastern coast on Saturday.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months, reducing water levels on the river to near record lows. The drought has disrupted ship and barge traffic at a critical time for farmers harvesting soybeans and corn for export. Farmers are paying higher shipping costs. Tourists can see parts of the river that are usually inaccessible, including Tower Rock, a protruding landmark roughly 100 miles southeast of St. Louis. Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.