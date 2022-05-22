AP News Summary at 10:41 a.m. EDT

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland’s president has traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine's goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia invaded Ukraine. Lawmakers stood to applaud Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.” Duda’s visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in scattered battles along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. The Russian military launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the Donbas region, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting

A surge in student mental health needs, staff shortages, and widespread episodes of misbehavior and violence have put extraordinary strain on school counselors and psychologists. The supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, that was carried out by an 18-year-old who had been flagged for making a threatening comment at his high school highlights their concerns about their ability to screen students who might show the potential for violence. In many schools, the Buffalo shooting and others before it have prompted staff discussions on how they might respond differently.

Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

WASHINGTON (AP) — With prices across the economy soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. Not so far. Consumers as a whole are showing surprising resilience, not only sustaining their spending but increasing it even after adjusting for inflation. That spending is helping allay concerns that a recession might be near. Yet there are signs that some people, especially in lower-income households, are starting to cut back. How long consumers as a whole continue to spend at healthy levels despite the pressures from inflation will be key to whether the U.S. can avoid a recession as the Federal Reserve raises borrowing rates.

Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The much-ballyhooed World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos gets underway this week after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no shortage of issues to keep elite policymakers, business gurus and activists busy as forum organizers hope those groups try to work toward improving the state of the world. Ukraine's war, climate change and the yawning gaps between rich and poor are some of the themes to be tackled in roughly 270 panel discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be participating by video, while other world leaders and notables like U.S. climate envoy John Kerry are set to take part.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move Sunday is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists. After the order was announced Thursday, only a handful of news outlets complied with the order. But on Sunday, most female anchors were seen with their faces covered after the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry began enforcing the order. The Information and Culture Ministry announced earlier that the policy was “final and non-negotiable.” The move recalled the Taliban’s last time in power from 1996-2001, when they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year’s French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out “Tom!” “Julia!” and “Viola!” The wattage on display on Cannes’ red carpet has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others. But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is global. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they’ve been trained on the likes of India’s Aishwarya Rai and South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae.

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's finale of its 47th season. Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne. The 38-year-old McKinnon won two Emmys in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Her comic chops with characters frequently drove castmates and hosts to lose it live on air. The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0