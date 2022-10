AP News Summary at 10:41 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

UK's Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil. Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday that she was acting to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” Truss also fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief on Friday, replacing him with former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt. Truss is trying to restore order after three weeks of turmoil sparked by the government’s tax-cutting “mini budget.” Truss vowed to press on with other aspects of her economic plan, saying “I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.”

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry said would get called up have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The call-up, announced by Putin in September, has proved hugely unpopular in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists.

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest. They're afraid they may lose a winnable election if national party leaders don't make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio. Democratic Senate contender Tim Ryan, a longtime congressman, says party leaders who don’t believe he can win “have no idea what’s going on out here.” Republican JD Vance has benefited from more than $30 million from outside Republican groups. By contrast, Ryan has benefited from roughly $2.5 million in outside spending.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 more along greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he killed three more people and wounded two others. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson on Friday said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested. Authorities haven't determined a motive.

UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters have thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction. The attack caused no visible damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. The group has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” in London. Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London.

Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping

A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, the agency that sent them hasn’t made a permanent return to the impoverished Caribbean nation. Other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The 17 hostages eventually went free, but the kidnapping underscored an ever-worsening security situation. Haitian leaders are calling for foreign troops to help break the paralyzing grip of gang activity and protests. Several faith-based aid organizations say that even their Haitian staff members are limited in their ability to provide services. They say Haitians are struggling to maintain the faith that sustained them through past crises.

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Xi is all but certain to be given a third five-year term as party leader at the end of a major party congress that opens Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world.

Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night. “But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.” In fact, Parton believes she gets too much attention for her philanthropic work – which ranges from promoting childhood literacy to supporting those affected by natural disasters and providing numerous college scholarships through her Dollywood Foundation.