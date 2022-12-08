AP News Summary at 11:08 a.m. EST

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner is a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it also carried a heavy price, with American Paul Whelan still detained in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government says baseless. Biden says Griner is “safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,.” He spoke from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. Griner's monthslong imprisonment on drug charges brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. A law requiring all states to recognize same-sex marriages would be a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. But the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left political novice who won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes stepped onto a no-holds-barred political battlefield in Peru that is now on its sixth president in the six years. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well since at least a dozen people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers.

Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain’s media and the racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix series that promises to tell the “full story” of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family. Netflix released the first three episodes of the series on Thursday. Relying on interviews with the couple, as well as their friends and experts on race and the media, the episodes dissect the close relationship between tabloid newspapers and the royal family while discussing the history of racism in the British Empire and how it continues to pervade society.

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe

A new study is reassuring for women who are taking hormone-blocking pills after a breast cancer diagnosis and want to become pregnant. It finds that they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back. The women in the study returned to hormone-blocking therapy after the break. Results of the new study are being discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Breast cancer is more common in older women, but increasingly it’s being diagnosed during child-bearing years. Researchers will continue to follow the study participants.

Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter's earlier case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooter following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities. Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of defendant Anderson Lee Aldrich. More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The case was later dropped for reasons yet to be explained. The judge’s order to release the records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents from Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.

Memphis nonprofit puts money behind drive to curb gun deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has long suffered from disproportionately high homicide rates. And like many other cities, it endured a surge in homicides in 2020 on the heels of the pandemic. The violence that seized the attention of Patrick Lawler, who runs the nonprofit Youth Villages. Lawler discovered a body of research suggesting that a surprisingly small number of people, generally acting in groups, are typically behind most gun violence. Building on that research, he established a community intervention program that aims to reduce gun violence in Memphis and has set an ambitious goal of raising $60 million to sustain it.

'God's plan': Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods

TABAWA, Nigeria (AP) — This year, heavy rains inundated Nigeria and neighboring countries, causing flooding the region hasn’t seen in at least a decade. Hundreds have died. When the floodwaters reached Aisha Ali’s hut in northeastern Nigeria, she packed some belongings and set off on foot with her eight youngest children. Like many in their remote village, the family was used to frequent floods. But this time, they knew it was different. Ali and the kids tried to journey to safety, navigating narrow roads full of water, with some pockets much deeper than others. Not all the family would make it. Their story shows the struggle playing out regionwide as people deal with floods made worse over time in large part because of climate change.