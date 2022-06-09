AP News Summary at 10:44 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee. There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine's side

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

NEW YORK (AP) — White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children. Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available. So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered. About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.

PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

The PGA Tour says members who are playing in the Saudi-funded league in London are no longer eligible to play tour events. Commissioner Jay Monahan has sent out a memo indicating the sanctions against Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and 15 other players. The memo went out a short time after the LIV Golf Invitational outside London began with a 48-player field. The decision includes the Presidents Cup. Monahan says even if players resigned their membership, they are not eligible as nonmembers to get sponsor exemptions to tournaments. The USGA has said players can still play the U.S. Open next week.

More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 215,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 was unchanged at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook has failed another test of its ability to detect blatant, violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit group Global Witness. The group created ads with dehumanizing hate speech calling for the murder of people belong to each one of Ethiopia's three main ethnic groups — the Amhara, the Oromo and the Tigrayans. Facebook's systems didn't catch the ads, just as they didn't when Global Witness did a similar test with hate speech in Myanmar. Worse, Facebook failed a second test after the group informed it of their findings.

At fractured Summit of the Americas, Biden seeks consensus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region. Biden administration officials have played down the impact of the boycotts, saying there's still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Biden also will deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

US stocks lose ground; European markets slip on rate news

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors struggle to find some direction for markets amid persistently choppy trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. European markets were posting bigger declines after the European Central Bank said it would start raising interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade. That would bring Europe's policymakers in line with other central banks like the Federal Reserve in the U.S. which have been trying to fight inflation with higher interest rates.

