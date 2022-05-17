AP News Summary at 10:44 p.m. EDT

Election 2022: Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State Sen. Doug Mastriano — who secured a late endorsement from Donald Trump and has trumpeted the former president’s lies about nonexistent, widespread fraud costing him the 2020 election — has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office. Mastriano’s victory Tuesday boosts Trump’s winning record in major Republican primaries around the country. But it also raises immediate questions about whether Mastriano, who was outside the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 when a mob overran it in a deadly insurrection, can attract enough moderate swing voters to prevail in November’s general election.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary. Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards now advances to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. The first-term congressman and pro-Donald Trump firebrand trailed state Sen. Chuck Edwards slightly with most of the votes counted. Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary. A spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race. Cawthorn vaulted to national prominence after winning the seat in 2020 at age 25. The firebrand and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump had made unforced political and personal errors that led top Republican leaders in North Carolina like Sen. Thom Tillis to turn away from him. Edwards now advances to the November election against a Democrat.

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands. Ukraine officials say efforts continue to get the remaining troops in the plant out safely.

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. His attorneys said Tuesday that he had no obligation to register as a foreign agent and that they would challenge the suit.

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China.

State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

Nielsen list illustrates power of franchises for networks

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadcast television networks, inundated with competition from cable and streaming services, have learned the power of franchises. Last week's Nielsen company list is a stark reminder: 12 of the 20 most popular scripted series last week were parts of existing franchises — the three “Chicago” dramas on NBC and the three “FBI” shows on CBS, for example. ABC, in announcing its new fall schedule on Tuesday, said it will try to create its own franchise by spinning off a companion version to its show “The Rookie” in the fall. CBS won the week in prime time last week, with NBC coming in second.

