AP News Summary at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Tuesday that a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. The nature of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area. Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the country’s south as Russia devotes resources to capturing all of the eastern Donbas region.

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is expected to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of their nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It's the second in-person White House meeting between Biden and López Obrador, who spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted López Obrador in a breakfast. López Obrador called Harris “a woman with principles” who is intelligent and honest. First lady Jill Biden will take Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller on a tour of the Library of Congress.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Putin set to visit Iran next week

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine. During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin’s visit to Iran will follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. In Tehran, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UK Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running. In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti. The film was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and the BBC is scheduled to broadcast it Wednesday. The BBC reports that athlete said he was 8 or 9 years old when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s long-time mentor, Finance Minister Taro Aso, said the two former prime ministers were “bonded together as they thought about Japan’s national interest.”

US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings reports. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Big companies are beginning to report their latest quarterly results this week. Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo rose after releasing a profit report that easily beat analysts' estimates. Major banks including JP Morgan Chase are on tap later this week. Bond yields continued flashing a warning signal about a possible recession. Crude oil prices fell sharply.

UK: Monkeypox cases rise to 1,735 with most cases in London

LONDON (AP) — British health officials say there have now been 1,735 confirmed cases of monkeypox and that three-quarters of those cases are in London, according to new numbers released on Tuesday. In a review of the outbreak published last week, Britain’s Health Security Agency said there were “no signs of a decline” in the monkeypox outbreak and that the virus “continues to be transmitted primarily in interconnected sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.” British scientists estimate the outbreak is doubling in size about every two weeks and said it’s likely cases are being undercounted.

'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls. But they’re up against hungry newcomers. When the bids are announced Tuesday, “Succession” may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” Netflix's South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone” and workplace thriller “Severance.” Competitors for “Ted Lasso” could include newbie “Abbott Elementary.”