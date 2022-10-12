AP News Summary at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers have pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes. The attacks included one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant off the power grid on Wednesday. Ukraine’s nuclear operator said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation. Energoatom said diesel generators provided backup power before the external power source was repaired. Russia launched wide-ranging attacks this week in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea. As Ukraine’s Western allies calibrated their response, Russia's domestic security said it arrested eight suspects.

Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Terry Cummings showed jurors an AR-15 firearm and an orange box for ammunition that he contributed to a so-called quick reaction force the Oath Keepers had staged at the hotel outside Washington in case they needed weapons. The quick reaction force is a central piece of the Justice Department’s case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack.

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce what's virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it's generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It's also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war." The comments were carried in state media on Thursday. The tests on Wednesday extended a record number of weapons demonstrations this year by North Korea, which has punctuated the tests with threats of nuclear conflicts against Washington and Seoul. South Korean officials say Kim may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church. The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.

China's Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that starts this weekend. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan prompted the defiant statement from Trump in which he called writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit a "complete con job" and a “hoax” and a “lie.” She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store's dressing room. Trump's outburst came after Kaplan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay his testimony, set for Oct. 19.

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years. The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT's subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses. The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL

Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for change. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told The Associated Press he would support video reviews for these penalties. Despite the outcry, roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.