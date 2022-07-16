AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EDT

Biden says US 'will not walk away' from Middle East

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Arab leaders that the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East. Biden spoke Saturday at a summit of Arab Gulf countries being held in Saudi Arabia. Biden pledged continued U.S. involvement in the region as he tries to help foster stability in a volatile part of the world. The U.S. president is on the final leg of a four-day trip to the region. Hours before the summit, the White House released intelligence showing Russian officials have recently visited Iran to see weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire to use against Ukraine.

The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''

DENVER (AP) — Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite setbacks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power. The Supreme Court last month limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. And this past week, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants to delay sweeping environmental legislation that Democrats have pushed as central to achieving Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Biden has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. On Friday, he said “action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever.″

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — In eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk, a few children still can be seen on mostly empty playgrounds as artillery sounds in the distance against Russian invaders. Authorities plead with residents of the Donetsk region to leave immediately, and it's jarring to see some children remain, including babies. One father says that with bombs falling all over the country, it doesn't make sense to leave the place his family calls home. Such thinking is especially striking in Kramatorsk, where an April attack on the train station killed more than 50 people. The remnants of a rocket bore the inscription in Russian: “For the children.”

Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. He said it appears heavy winds caused a dust storm with zero visibility. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. The incident happened just west of Hardin.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican marines were closing in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa. But it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago. While the United States’ motivation to find Caro Quintero was never in doubt — hence the $20 million reward for information leading to his capture — there was less certainty about the commitment of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his disinterest in pursuing drug lords, was less certain. Yet on Friday, three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House, the DEA’s most wanted target was in Mexican custody.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. That's four years after Cruz murdered 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Prosecutor Mike Satz is expected to focus on the brutality of the 2018 massacre and the victims. Cruz's attorneys may wait to give their statement until they present their case several weeks from now. Cruz pleaded guilty, so the jury will only decide whether the 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student receives a sentence of death or life without parole. The trial is expected to last four months.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the most famous politicians in America, perhaps the most famous member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it shows even in the most run-of-the-mill parts of the job. Ocasio-Cortez says in an interview that she wants to ensure she's connected to her district and does not appear out-of-touch while having an outsized national profile. She's building those local ties by holding town halls, steering earmarks to her district and helping constituents navigate government programs. That routine work lays the roots for a long congressional career, if that’s what she chooses to pursue.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two news outlets’ decision to release an excruciating 77-minute video this week showing police inaction during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting drew a harsh response from residents of Uvalde, Texas, even though they have sought this type of transparency for weeks. Families of the 19 children and two teachers killed by an 18-year-old gunman on May 24 said the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV displayed insensitivity by releasing the video to the public before those directly affected had a chance to see it. The community’s response reflects the raw feelings directed toward reporters who came to Uvalde to probe what happened, and the reality that journalism often steps on toes.